GPD is arguably the company that launched the handheld gaming PC space with the introduction of the GPD Win in 2016. A pocket-sized computer with an x86 processor, Windows software, a keyboard for thumb typing and built-in controllers for gaming, it was unlike anything else on the market at the time.

In 2018 the company released the slightly bigger, significantly faster GPD Win 2. But then the market kind of exploded and there are so many different handheld gaming PCs that I had to create a massive table to keep track of them all. GPD continued to make handhelds that stood out thanks to their built-in keyboards, but the last few models were either mini-laptops that were too big for your pocket or systems like the Win 3 and Win 4 with slide-up displays rather than a clamshell design. Now it looks like GPD is preparing to launch a true successor to the GPD Win 2: a pocket-sized handheld with a powerful processor and a clamshell design.

The company hasn’t officially announced a new product yet, but GPD has been communicating some of its plans to a handful of insiders, and some have been sharing details in the gpd_devices Discord.

The Phawx has posted a 15 minute video that helpfully summarized most of the details that are public, but here are some highlights:

7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel (16:9) display

167 x 108 x 25mm (may be a little thicker)

Game controllers and a touchpad above the keyboard, with: Dual analog sticks D-Pad A, B, X, Y buttons H1 and H2 programmable buttons Start, Select, and Menu buttons

Analog shoulder trigger buttons

45 Wh battery

Crowdfunding campaign expected to launch in July, 2023

Could ship by October or November, 2023

The system also has a removable bottom cover, allowing you to swap covers depending on your needs. Prefer a handheld gaming device with handle grips? There’s a base that has them built in. But if you’d prefer a smooth bottom for a lower-profile, more pocketable design, then you can put a plain base on the bottom.

According to the Phawx, nothing has been finalized yet. So while folks have taken to calling the new device the GPD Win Mini (to differentiate it from the GPD Win Max), it’s unclear what it will actually be called when it launches.

The drawings that have been making the rounds (including the ones in this article) may also not be 100% representative of the final design.

And while there’s evidence that GPD has been testing AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U processor for this device, it’s possible that the company may settle on a different chip. That said, the Ryzen 7 7840U would be an interesting choice – it’s expected to be a 15 to 28-watt processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU core sand AMD Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

That chip would make the upcoming GPD Win Mini more powerful than just about any other handheld currently on the market… although I suspect we’ll see a number of competitors use the same chip for their upcoming products.

I suspect that selecting this chip would also have an impact on price: don’t expect any handheld with a Ryzen 7 7040 series chip to be cheap.

A lot of folks have been waiting for GPD to return to the GPD Win 1 and 2 form factor, and it looks like the company’s next handheld may finally be that return to form. It is expected to be a little bigger than the Win 2 in order to make the move from a 6 inch screen to a 7 inch display. But the Win 2 had fairly chunky bezels, so GPD was able to increase the screen size without very much impact on the overall size of the computer: the Phawx says that the Win Mini is only about 5mm wider and 9 mm taller and then Win 2.

With the move from a 37 Wh battery to a larger 45 Wh battery, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a bit heavier though.

More details (and actual pictures) should be available closer to launch.