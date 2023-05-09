Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GPD Win Max 2 is is a mini-laptop designed for gaming or general purpose computing. It has a 10.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a backlit QWERTY keyboard with keys that are large enough for touch typing, and built-in game controllers above the keyboard that lets you hold the system like a handheld console.

When the Win Max 2 first launched in 2022 it was available with two processor options: Intel Core i7-1260P or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. But now GPD has phased out both of those chips and introduced a new GPD Win Max 2 (2023) that will ship with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which should bring a big boost in CPU and graphics performance. And the new processor options aren’t the only upgrades included in this year’s model.

For the most part the new model looks a lot like its predecessor. There’s still a 10.1 inch display with support for pen and finger touch input. There’s still a backlit keyboard, game controllers that can be covered when you’re not using them, and premium features like quad speakers, support for up to two SSDs, and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

But GPD has upgraded this year’s model by adding:

AMD Ryzen 7040U series processors

An Oculink port for high-speed connections to an external GPU

Support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory

The biggest change is the processor. There’s no longer any Intel option at all. And instead of the Ryzen 7 6800U chip (with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA 2 compute units), the new model is available with either an AMD Ryzen 5 7640U chip (6 Zen 4 cores + 8 RDNA 3 CUs) or Ryzen 7 7840U processor (8 Zen 4 cores + 12 RDNA 3 CUs).

Here’s how the new model stacks up against the original GPD Win Max 2 on paper:

GPD Win Max 2 (2023, 7840U) GPD Win Max 2 (2023, 7640U) GPD Win Max 2 (2022, AMD) Display 10.1 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

10-point capacitive touch

Pen support (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

Zen 4 architecture

8-cores / 16-threads

3.3 GHz – 5.1 GHz

15-35W TPD AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

Zen 4 architecture

6-cores / 12-threads

3.5 GHz – 4.9 GHz

15-35W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Zen 3+ architecture

8-cores / 16-threads

2.7 GHz – 4.7 GHz

15-28W TDP GPU Radeon 780M

RDNA 3 architecture

12 compute units2.7 GHz Radeon 780M

RDNA 3 architecture

12 compute units2.6 GHz AMD Radeon 680M

RDNA 2 architecture

12 Compute Units

2.2 GHz RAM LPDDR5x-7500

32GB or 64GB LPDDR5x-7500

16GB LPDDR5-6400

16GB or 32GB

Supports up to 64GB Storage M.2 2280 & M.2 2230

PCIe Gen 4.0

Sold with up to 2TB (M.2 2280)

Supports up to 16TB (8TB per slot)

SD card reader

microSD card reader M.2 2280 & M.2 2230

PCIe Gen 4.0 & PCIe Gen 3

Sold with up to 2TB (M.2 2280)

Supports up to 16TB (8TB per slot)

SD card reader

microSD card reader Ports 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Oculink (SFF-8612) 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 Audio & video Quad speakers

3.5mm audio jack

2MP Webcam (below display) Input QWERTY keyboard (backlit)

Game controllers

Motion sensors Security Fingerprint sensor Battery & Charging 67 Wh battery

100W USB Type-C Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (optional) Material Aluminum-magnesium alloy Dimensions 227 x 160 x 23mm Weight 1005 grams

In terms of real-world performance, a handful of YouTubers have already gotten a chance to test the Win Max 2 (2023) with a Ryzen 7 7840U processor and report that the new chip does indeed bring a significant performance bump.

With support for AVX-512 extensions, The Phawx notes that you can get 60 fps while playing PS3 games like God of War using an emulator.

Meanwhile ETA Prime has run some benchmarks and posted a demo video showing a bunch of PC games running natively on the device.

GPD says the Win Max 2 (2023) with a Ryzen 7 7840U processor will launch in June, with the cheaper Max 2 (2023) powered by a Ryzen 5 7640U chip launching in July. But the company hasn’t yet revealed how much they’ll cost or where you’ll be able to buy one – GPD typically launches new products through crowdfunding campaigns before making them more widely available.

Just don’t expect them to be cheap: last year’s model went for $999 and up during crowdfunding, and is currently selling for around $1100 to $1300.