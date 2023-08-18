The GPD Win Mini is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz LCD display, an AMD Ryzen 7040 processor with Radeon 700M integrated graphics, and a clamshell design that makes it look like a tiny laptop, complete with a QWERTY keyboard.

GPD has been gradually releasing details about the little computer for months, and now it’s nearly ready to launch. A preview page for an upcoming crowdfunding campaign gives us a look at the detailed specs for the handheld, and GPD has also revealed pricing: the Win Mini will have retail prices starting at $820, but it will go for $699 and up during crowdfunding.

The starting price is for a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. But GPD will offer at least three different configuration options/prices:

Chip RAM Storage Price (Crowdfunding) Price (Retail) Ryzen 5 7640U 16GB 512GB $699 $820 Ryzen 7 7840U 32GB 512GB $869 $960 Ryzen 7 7840U 32GB 2TB $999 $1,150

The Ryzen 5 7640U processor features 6 Zen 4 CPU cores, 12 threads, and Radeon 760M integrated graphics with 8 RDNA 3 compute units, while the Ryzen 7 7840U is a higher-performance chip with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and 12 GPU compute units.

Both chips are designed for a 15-30 watt TDP and were originally designed for laptops, but they’ve proven popular with handheld gaming PC makers (particularly the Ryzen 7 processor, which is similar to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip used in the Asus ROG Ally).

While the Win Mini is designed to look like a little laptop, it’s small enough to easily grip with two hands so that your thumbs can reach the controllers as you look at the screen, making the system feel a bit more like a Nintendo DS than a notebook computer.

GPD also offers optional ergonomic grips that make the mini-laptop feel a bit more like a game console: since they’re an optional accessory that not everyone is necessarily going to want, GPD is making them an add-on rather than including them in the base price, and the company says they’ll go for $29 during crowdfunding or $35 at retail.

As for the rest of the little computer’s specs, here’s a full run-down:

GPD Win Mini specs Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7840U GPU AMD Radeon 780M or Radeon 760M TDP 15 – 30W RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB or 2TB

M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD OS Windows 11 Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

Built-in microphone

DTS:X Ultra sound effects Ports 1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x Oculink SFF-8612 (63 Gbps)

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard Scissor switch keys

Backlit Touchpad Supports up to 4 finger gestures Mouse Switch lets you use joysticks to simulate mouse input Joysticks Hall effect joysticks Programmable keys L4 and R4 are user programmable macro keys Other controller features Action buttons, D-Pad, dual-linear vibration motors, 6-axis motion sensors Battery & charging 44.24 Wh battery

65W USB-PD power adapter Material Aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, and polycarbonate Cooling Fan + heat pipe Dimensions 168 x 109 x 26mm Weight 520 grams

If you’re wondering why this computer is called the Win Mini, it’s because it’s basically a smaller version of the GPD Win Max 2, with similar specs crammed into a smaller device that may or may not even be pocket-sized (depending on the size of your pockets).

At a time when most handheld gaming computers lack physical keyboards, GPD’s models stand out in an increasingly crowded field by offering a quick and easy way to enter text.

The Win Mini is also kind of an upgrade over the company’s last pocket-sized gaming PC, the GPD Win 2. That model was first released five years ago and smaller screen, less memory, and a much less powerful processor.

GPD also says the new model has a bigger battery and support for external graphics cards (like the GPD G1 graphics dock) thanks to the USB4 and Oculink ports.

As a relatively small Chinese company that offers limited customer service and support to global customers, buying a GPD device is always a little more risky than purchasing a product from companies with a more established presence in Western markets like Asus or Valve. But GPD certainly knows how to press a lot of the right buttons by continually innovating in the handheld space to offer features that really help set its devices apart.

GPD hasn’t announced the start date for the Win Mini crowdfunding campaign yet, but the product page does mention an “October” launch date for the little gaming PC, so it seems likely that GPD will either begin taking orders or begin shipping the device within the next few months.

via IGG and @softwincn

