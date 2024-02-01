Chinese PC makers are starting to update their AMD-powered products from Ryzen 7040 to Ryzen 8040 series processors. Handheld PC makers started to announce the move recently, and now mini PC makers are following suit.

VideoCardz spotted a listing for a Tianbo Cyber GOD88 mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor on Chinese retail site JD.com. The mini PC goes up for pre-order in that country on February 5 for around $380 and up, but I suspect it won’t be long before we see similar models available outside of China.

That’s because the GOD88 appears to be virtually identical to the GOD78 model we wrote about in November. That model is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, and was sold by several different companies under different brand names including T-Bao, AOOSTAR, Kingnovy, and Topton.

The new GOD88 has the same physical design with a RGB lighting in the case and the word “Cyberpunk” printed across the top for some reason.

Like its predecessor, the new mini PC has two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe storage, and a set of ports that includes a 40 Gbps USB4 port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and two Ethernet ports (one with 2.5 Gb speeds, and another that tops out at 1 Gb).

The only real difference is that the new model has a Ryzen 7 8845HS processor which is… almost identical to the Ryzen 7 7840HS chip. Both processors feature 8 Zen 4 CPU cores with support for speeds up to 5.1 GHz, AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and a configurable TDP between 35 and 54 watts.

The key difference is that the new model has a faster AMD Ryzen AI neural processing unit for better on-device handling of AI tasks. It’s not a particularly exciting update if you don’t care about that feature, so it’s clearly not worth upgrading if you already have a model with a Ryzen 7040 processor. But for anyone else, I guess it’s nice to know that their next AMD-powered mini PC might have a slightly newer chip with somewhat better AI performance.

