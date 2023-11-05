Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There’s a new mini PC available that features a AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, DDR5-5600 memory, and plenty of connectivity options including two Ethernet ports, support for up to three 4K displays, and a 40 Gbps USB4 port.

It also has a somewhat gaudy chassis with a top cover that features RGB lighting effects and the word “Cyberpunk” printed across the lid. The computer’s available under at least two different names: Banggood is selling it as the T-Bao MN78, while an identical computer called the AOOSTAR GOD7 is available from Amazon and AOOSTAR.

Amazon is offering the best pricing at the moment, with a model featuring a Ryzen 7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage going for $559 when you clip the on-page coupon (which takes $140 off the $699 list price. You can also choose between black and white color options.

If that coupon goes away though, the next lowest price is from AOOSTAR, which offers 16GB/512GB models for $599 or 32GB/1TB versions for $699.

All versions of the computer have the same basic features, including:

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor (8 x Zen 4 CPU cores, 12 x RDNA 3 GPU CUs, 35-54W TDP)

DDR5-5600 memory

PCIE 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD

1 x USB4 port (40 Gbps data, 100W USB-PD, DisplayPort 1.4 Alt mode)

1 x HDMI port

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

The computer features a 90mm fan for active cooling, plus a smaller secondary fan over the SSD.

The system measures 131.5 x 131.5 x 55.5mm (5.2″ x 5.2″ x 2.2″) and weighs about 1kg (2.2 pounds).

via MiniMachines

