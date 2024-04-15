Earlier this month Apple updated its App Store guidelines to allow developers to distribute “retro game console emulators” for iOS and iPadOS for the first time. But it was unclear at first whether that meant all emulators were welcome, or if this was just a way to let game publishers offer emulators that would allow you to download officially licensed ROMs to play on your device.

Then this weekend the first Game Boy emulator was approved… and then quickly booted from the App Store, which left some folks wondering if this was an indication that Apple was going to block emulators that allow users to play any old ROM downloaded from the internet. Somewhat to my surprise, the answer appears to be no. Apple kicked the iGBA app out of its store for a different reason.

Shortly after it showed up in the App Store, GBA4iOS developer Riley Testut noted that it appeared to be “knock-off,” of that open source, decade-old Game Boy Emulator. Apple has confirmed to MacRumors and 9to5Google that this is why the app was removed from the App Store so quickly.

More interestingly, Apple has also confirmed that its new App Store guidelines do not prohibit apps that allow users to load ROMs downloaded from the internet “so long as the app is emulating retro consoles only.”

In other words, don’t expect to see a Nintendo Switch emulator or any other emulator for current-gen consoles in the App Store anytime soon. But Game Boy, Atari, C64, MAME, and SCUMM emulators, among others, appear to be fair game.

Here’s a roundup of other recent tech news from around the web.

It looks like Amazon may have discontinued the entry-level Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage. The only remaining options are the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite for $150 or the $180 Signature Edition model with 32GB and wireless charging.

There are still some pages on Amazon that link to the discontinued 8GB model, but the link is now broken.

Perhaps this is an indication that a new model is on the way? Maybe with an E Ink color display to match the latest Kobo offerings? It’s not impossible, but I’m also not holding my breath, as E Ink’s Kaleido displays come with some trade-offs (you get 4096 colors, but they’re rather dull looking and pixel density for color content is substantially lower than for black and white). So I wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon sticks to black and white for its Kindle devices and continues to push folks who want color displays towards it Fire tablets.

Radxa unveiled the Rock 5 ITX a few weeks ago as the company’s first mini ITX motherboard with a Rockchip RK3588 processor. It also has 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and all the connectors you’d expect from a full-fledged PC mainboard (multiple USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio) + four SATA ports, PoE, and more. And now the first samples are rolling out to testers, who are sharing real-world photos (and eventually, performance notes).

You can also find more pictures at the Radxa forum.

This cyberdeck combines the guts of a Windows PC stick with an Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor, a DIY thumb keyboard with mouse functions, two displays, and a VERY DIY aesthetic.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @liliputing_liliputing.com on Mastodon (or @[email protected]). You can also follow Liliputing on X and Facebook. We’re also on Bluesky now, but just barely.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.