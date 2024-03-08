Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The TANK 3 is a rugged smartphone designed for off-grid use, with a 23,800 mAh battery for days of continuous use, a rugged body, and special features including a 1200 lumen LED flashlight.
Now the Chinese company behind that phone have launched a new model called the TANK 3 Pro, which brings two significant changes. The first is that in addition to a super-bright flashlight function, the Pro model has a 100 lumen, 120 Hz DLP projector function. The second is that the new model is available with up to 18GB of RAM. The TANK 3 Pro is available for pre-order from AliExpress for $670 and up (although the price in cart is a bit lower thanks to a pre-order sale).
That second feature isn’t quite as big a deal as it sounds, because the starting price will get you a phone with 16GB of RAM (the same amount offered on the non-pro model), and honestly I doubt most folks are going to notice any significant performance difference between a phone with 16GB of RAM and one with 18GB.
But the projector? That’s something that you rarely find in a smartphone. It’s not unique to Tank 3 Pro. The previous-gen Tank 2 had one, and companies have been demonstrating that it’s possible to cram a projector into (chunky) smartphones for years… even if some of the products we saw demonstrated never made it to market.
Tanks 3 Pro maker 8849 says the projector can be used to deliver ” a presentation in a conference room” or for hosting “an outdoor movie night.” But given that the projector only supports up to 100 lumens, odds are that you’re only going to want to use this feature in dark environments.
That’s still an upgrade from the Tank 2’s projector though, which was a 1280 x 720 pixel laser projector that topped out at 40 lumens. 8849 hasn’t said anything about the resolution for the Tank 3 Pro’s projector, but I’d be surprised if it was higher than 720p.
Most of the phone’s other specs appear to be pretty similar to the non-Pro model. Both are BIG smartphones that weigh roughly a pound and a half (the Pro model is a little heavier), and feature rugged designs allowing the phones to take a beating on camping trips or other extreme conditions.
The product listing for the TANK 3 Pro also mentions a fan for active cooling, but I don’t see any mention of that for the standard model, so it seems like the company may have added that feature to help keep the projector from overheating.
|TANK 3 Pro
|Tank 3
|Display
|6.79 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
120 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|RAM
|16GB or 18GB
|16GB
|Storage
|512GB + microSD (up to 2TB)
|Battery
|23,800 mAh
|Charging
|120W fast charging (90% charge in 90 minutes)
Reverse charging supported (use as a power bank)
|Cameras (rear)
|200MP primary (auto-focus)
50MP wide-angle
64MP night vision
|Camera (front)
|50MP (fixed focus)
|Special features
|100-lumen, 120 Hz DLP projector
LED outdoor light & Red/Blue light
|40M laser range finder
LED outdoor light & Red/Blue light
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.3
GPS
5G NR
4G LTE
Dual SIM
|Network bands
|2G GSM: 2/3/5/8
CDMA: BC0/BC1
WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
LTE-TDD: 34/38/39/40/41/42
LTE-FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28AB/66
5G NR :N1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
|Ports
|1 x USB-C
1 x microSD card reader
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|IP Rating
|IP68
|Cooling
|Fan for active cooling (near projector & cameras)
|Passive (fanless?)
|OS
|Android 13
|Dimensions
|179 x 86 x 30mm
7″ x 3.4″ x 1.2″
|179 x 86 x 31mm
7″ x 3.4″ x 1.2″
|Weight
|696 grams
1.53 pounds
|666 grams
1.47 pounds
|Starting price (at time of publication)
|$670
|$539
