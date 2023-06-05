Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Unihertz Tank 2 is a smartphone with a massive 15,500 mAh battery that should be good for days or even weeks of runtime, a rugged case, and a laser projector function that lets you use the phone as a portable presentation or movie screening machine.

Whether it’s actually a good phone or projector remains to be seen. But you have to hand it to Unihertz: the company continues to produce smartphone hardware that’s truly different from anything you’d get from Apple, Samsung, or any of the other major players.

At a time when most mainstream phones have large screens, Unihertz continues to make tiny smartphones with screens that are smaller than the original iPhone’s display. And while most modern phones are designed for on-screen keyboards, Unihertz makes a line of BlackBerry-inspired phones with physical keyboards.

The company also launched a Nothing Phone clone recently, with LED lights on the back. And the upcoming Unihertz Jelly Star Puzzle combines some of those feature: it’s a tiny phone with LED lighting and a semi-transparent back.

The company’s phones tend to get mediocre reviews for performance, usability, and support. But it’s still nice to see somebody pushing the limits of what we can expect from smartphone hardware… even if that company’s execution is such that I’m not sure I’d ever recommend actually buying one of its phones.

Anyway, as the name suggests, the Tank 2 is the second model in the Unihertz Tank lineup. The original Unihertz Tank has a similarly rugged design and an even bigger 22,000 mAh battery that promises up to 100 days of standby time and potentially a week or more of mixed-use battery life.

The second-gen model sacrifices some of that battery capacity for a slightly lighter-weight design and a 40-lumen, 1280 x 720 pixel laser projector. The new model also has a few other upgrades including 50% more RAM and a higher screen refresh rate. But it has the same processor as its predecessor.

The Unihertz Tank 2 features:

Display : 6.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel (19.5:9) with a 90 Hz refresh rate

: 6.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel (19.5:9) with a 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 (MT6789)

MediaTek Helio G99 (MT6789) RAM : 12GB LPDDR4

: 12GB LPDDR4 Storage : 256GB + microSD

: 256GB + microSD Battery : 15,500 mAh

: 15,500 mAh Charging : 66W USB-C

: 66W USB-C Durability : IP68 rated, MIL-STD-810H tested

: IP68 rated, MIL-STD-810H tested Rear cameras : 108MP (primary) + 64MP (night vision) + 16MP (wide angle)

: 108MP (primary) + 64MP (night vision) + 16MP (wide angle) Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Wireless : WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 4G VolTE

: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 4G VolTE Security : Fingerprint sensor, face login

: Fingerprint sensor, face login Ports : USB-C, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader

: USB-C, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader OS : Android 13

: Android 13 Other : 720p laser projector, camping light (LED panels on the back of the phone)

: 720p laser projector, camping light (LED panels on the back of the phone) Dimensions : 179 x 86 x 23mm

: 179 x 86 x 23mm Weight: 530 grams

While Unihertz hasn’t added any information about the phone to its website yet, it’s up for pre-order from AliiExpress for $390.

via Phablet.jp

