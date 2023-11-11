Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Most modern smartphones feature thin and light designs, which makes it difficult to cram a battery that lasts longer than a day or two in the case. The Unihertz Tank 3 takes a completely different approach.

It’s a phone with 23,800 mAh battery. How did the company fit it inside a smartphone? By making that phone 31mm (about 1.2 inches) thick. It weighs a whopping 666 grams (1.47 pounds). The Tank 3 is the latest in a long line of truly weird phones from Unihertz, and it’s available for pre-order from AliExpress.

The phone is said to have a list price of $1,000, but it’s on sale for half price at the moment, and you can save an extra $47 with the coupon code 8849TANK3 (plus another $16 if you order between today and November 17th, thanks to the AliEpxress 11.11 sale).

That said, I’d be surprised if Unihertz ever actually tries to charge “full” price for this phone. While it certainly has some interesting specs, it’s a very niche device from a company that doesn’t have a great track record of offering long-term support for its products.

Like the original Unihertz Tank and the Tank 2 that launched earlier this year, the new model is a BIG phone with a big battery. The new model has the highest battery capacity yet, and pairs it with some other beefy specs, including:

Display : 6.79 inches, 2460 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz

: 6.79 inches, 2460 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8200

: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 RAM : 16GB (there’s also 16GB of “virtual RAM, which means the phone can treat storage like memory, but this tends to be sluggish compared to real RAM)

: 16GB (there’s also 16GB of “virtual RAM, which means the phone can treat storage like memory, but this tends to be sluggish compared to real RAM) Storage : 512GB + microSD cards up to 2TB

: 512GB + microSD cards up to 2TB OS : Android 13

: Android 13 Rear Cameras : 200MP primary + 50MP wide angle + 64MP (night vision)

: 200MP primary + 50MP wide angle + 64MP (night vision) Front Camera : 50MP

: 50MP Battery : 23,800 mAh

: 23,800 mAh Charging : 120W

: 120W Special features : 40 meter laser range finder IR blaster 1200 lumen LED flashlight Two customizable side buttons

: Wireless : WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, dual-SIM 5G sub-6 GHz

: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, dual-SIM 5G sub-6 GHz Security : Fingerprint reader

: Fingerprint reader IP Rating : IP68

: IP68 Dimensions : 179 x 86 x 31mm (7″ x 3.4″ x 1.2″)

: 179 x 86 x 31mm (7″ x 3.4″ x 1.2″) Weight: 666 grams (1.47 pounds)

The new model doesn’t have a laser projector like the Tank 2. But instead it has a laser range finder to measure distances.

But the main thing this phone can do is last for a long time on a charge. Unihertz claims you should get up to 1,800 hours of standby time, 118 hours for phone calls, 98 hours while listening to music, or 48 hours of video playback. But thanks to support for 120 watt fast-charging, you should be able to plug the phone in for 90 minutes to get a 90% charge.

You could also use the phone as a power bank to charge your other devices on the go thanks to support for reverse charging.

It’s also a rugged device that’s designed to survive a fall from heights up to 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) or submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes. There’s even support for using the camera while underwater.

But we’re talking about a phone that weighs nearly 1.5 pounds, making it the sort of device that you might want to take on a camping trip, but which I can’t imagine wanting to stick in my pocket and carry with me every day.

Wondering how big this thing is in real life? YouTuber J. Williams has a hands-on video that should give you a pretty decent idea:

I sometimes wonder if Unihertz makes phones that are actually designed to be used, or if they’re really made as novelty items for collectors. Some of the company’s other recent models including the Unihertz Luna with a Nothing Phone-style LED light bar on the back, Unihertz Jelly 2E with a 3 inch display, and the Unihertz Titan Slim, which is the company’s latest BlackBerry clone.

