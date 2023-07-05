Samsung reportedly plans to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones and flagship tablets latest this month. But details have been leaking for a while.

Now WinFuture has obtained a collection of picture showing off Samsung’s upcoming line of Android devices. Note that one model is missing: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is expected to be unveiled a little later this year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra images leaked ahead of launch (along with Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5).

OnePlus Nord 3 is a mid-range phone with a Dimensity 9000 chip, a 6.74 inch, 2772 x 1240px, 120 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 8 – 16GB RAM and 128 – 256GB storage. Expect 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Installing Linux on the Asus ROG Ally makes direct comparisons to the Steam Deck easier. The results? Potentially much better gaming performance… at the cost of efficiency and battery life.

With over 13,000 games tested, that’s a lot of playable titles. Of course, it also means there are a lot of games that aren’t playable, but that’s still not bad for a new platform running a different operating system than most games were designed for.

This is a fascinating writeup of the BOOK 8088 – a modern mini laptop with a decades-old Intel 8088 processor. It would have been a dream in 1981. Today it’s a frustrating mess. But still kind of awesome. I’ve written about it a few times, but this article is still a great read that goes in depth into what exactly this thing is, how it’s kind of like a living history museum of retro computing, and how it’s also kind of broken (and runs open source software without giving credit to the author, as required).

More Pixel 8 details leaked ahead of launch: expect WiFi 7 support and slightly faster charging (24W for the Pixel 8 and 27W for the Pro), and slightly bigger batteries (4,485 mAh and 4,926 mAh).

Firefox 115 is now available. Among other things it brings hardware-accelerated video decoding to Intel GPUs for Linux users, a close button in the Tab Manager dropdown, and support for importing payment methods from Chrome-based browsers.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.