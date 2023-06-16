Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphones are modern flip phones with a large, foldable OLED display that bends in the center to let you fold the phone in half and slide it into your pocket or bag. The company also puts a smaller secondary display on the cover that lets you view notifications and a few other things without opening the phone. But historically that’s all the screen’s really been good for.

That could change with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 though. According to a leaked picture obtained by MySmartPrice, the new phone will have a cover screen large enough to view apps, frame your photos, or perform other functions. In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip5 could look a lot like the recently launched Motorola Razr+.

The pictures show a foldable phone with two rear cameras, an LED light, and a display that sort of curves around them, taking up a substantial portion of the top half of the phone.

One part of the image shows this space being used by a music app, allowing you to play, pause, skip tracks, and view album artwork without unfolding the phone.

Another portion shows what looks like a posed photo, suggesting you could use this screen to line up the perfect shot with the phone’s rear cameras rather than relying on a “front facing” camera positioned over the primary display. Or maybe this is supposed to be a wallpaper, because the model posing for this photo sure doesn’t look like she’s holding the phone for a selfie.

MySmartPrice also rounds up other leaks about the upcoming phone, which suggest that the cover display with measure 3.4 inches diagonally while the primary screen is a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cut-out for a camera.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700 mAh battery and come with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rear cameras are expected to include a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the front-facing camera is also said to snap 12MP photos.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones on July 26th, so it’s probably a good idea to take this leak (and anything else you see about the phone before then) with a grain of salt. But there’s nothing implausible in the leaks, so I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to find out they’re accurate.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.