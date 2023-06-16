Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphones are modern flip phones with a large, foldable OLED display that bends in the center to let you fold the phone in half and slide it into your pocket or bag. The company also puts a smaller secondary display on the cover that lets you view notifications and a few other things without opening the phone. But historically that’s all the screen’s really been good for.
That could change with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 though. According to a leaked picture obtained by MySmartPrice, the new phone will have a cover screen large enough to view apps, frame your photos, or perform other functions. In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip5 could look a lot like the recently launched Motorola Razr+.
The pictures show a foldable phone with two rear cameras, an LED light, and a display that sort of curves around them, taking up a substantial portion of the top half of the phone.
One part of the image shows this space being used by a music app, allowing you to play, pause, skip tracks, and view album artwork without unfolding the phone.
Another portion shows what looks like a posed photo, suggesting you could use this screen to line up the perfect shot with the phone’s rear cameras rather than relying on a “front facing” camera positioned over the primary display. Or maybe this is supposed to be a wallpaper, because the model posing for this photo sure doesn’t look like she’s holding the phone for a selfie.
MySmartPrice also rounds up other leaks about the upcoming phone, which suggest that the cover display with measure 3.4 inches diagonally while the primary screen is a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cut-out for a camera.
The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700 mAh battery and come with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rear cameras are expected to include a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the front-facing camera is also said to snap 12MP photos.
Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones on July 26th, so it’s probably a good idea to take this leak (and anything else you see about the phone before then) with a grain of salt. But there’s nothing implausible in the leaks, so I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to find out they’re accurate.