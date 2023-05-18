Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

More than four decades after Intel launched the 8088 processor, a Chinese PC maker has launched a brand new mini-laptop sporting the 4.77 MHz processor, along with support for an optional 8087 math co-processor.

This new “Book 8088 DOS system” is available from AliExpress for $201 and up. And while it won’t run most modern software, it looks like a retro computing dream, with support for MS-DOS 6.22 and Windows 3.0 or earlier.

The starting price is for just the basic computer, which is a 240 x 150 x 30mm (9.4″ x 5.9″ x 1.2″) system with an Intel 8088 chip, IBM-CGA graphics card, 640KB of memory, and a 16-color, 640 x 200 pixel display.

It does have a few modern touches, including a 512MB CompactFlash card for storage and a USB port for peripherals. But this thing is very much designed for running decades-old software.

Optional accessories include an OPL3 sound card module with a Yamaha YYMF262-M sound chip (which is the same chip used in the Sound Blaster Pro 2.0), an ISA expansion card connector, or an 8087 co-processor. A system with all of those add-ons is still pretty affordable, at $275.

Overall the little PC seems like a fascinating little device for playing DOS games, running classic programs like early versions of Microsoft Word, or just getting a glimpse of computer history without the need for any sort of emulation software to trick modern hardware to run decades-old software.

Unfortunately there’s no information on the battery capacity or battery life, but the little computer works with a 12V/1.5A power supply.

thanks jdr!