A couple of unusual computers showed up on AliExpress last month: the Book 8088 is a mini-laptop with an Intel 8088 chip and support for MS-DOS and early versions of Windows, while the Hand 386 is a handheld computer with a QWERTY keyboard, a 386sx-compatible processor and support for operating systems up to Windows 95.

They’re both basically modern computers with the guts of a PC from 30 to 40 years ago, allowing you to run classic games and other apps on near-original hardware, without emulation. And they both come from a Chinese retro gaming enthusiast (who has an odd approach toward open source software, apparently). Both systems are currently sold out. But if you were wondering what you can actually do with them, YouTuber LGR picked up one of each, and has got you covered with a .

Fairphone 5 design leaked: hole-punch selfie camera, new positions for the microSD card and SIM card slots, and three color options: black, light blue, and transparent. No word on the specs yet.

AYA Neo Air Plus handheld gaming PC models with Intel Core i3-1215U processors and 6 inch, 1080p IPSD displays are now shipping to crowdfunding backers. A small number of early bird backers paid as little as $271 for this little computer with an Alder Lake-U chip, but after those reward levels were sold out the price went up to nearly $600, which makes this model a lot less attractive.

One of the things setting the Asus ROG Ally apart from the Steam Deck is that the Asus model ships with Windows 11 rather than a GNU/Linux distro. But you can run Linux on it. Just don’t expect WiFi to work out of the box… yet.

