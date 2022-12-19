Google’s first Pixel-branded tablet is set to launch next year and while the company hasn’t officially told us much about it yet, details have been leaking for a while. Now a prototype of the Pixel Tablet has shown up on Facebook Marketplace, giving us an even better idea of what to expect.

In other recent tech news from around the web, it’s taking Apple longer than expected to announce a Mac Pro with an M2 series processor, Google is working on software that can read your doctor’s handwriting when you (or your pharmacist) cannot, and Amazon opened the door to sideloading apps on the Echo Show 15 when it rolled out an update that lets you run Fire TV software on the smart display… but the company is very much trying (unsuccessfully) to close that door.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a smart display that also works as a Fire TV device following a recent software update. Officially, Amazon make it hard to install apps on the Echo Show 15 if they aren’t in the Amazon Appstore. Unofficially, folks have already found a workaround. Unfortunately Amazon is trying crack down on that too by blocking installs of the most popular file download app for Fire TV devices.

Someone is apparently selling a pre-release Google Pixel tablet and companion speaker dock on Facebook Marketplace, giving us a better look at the prototype for Google’s upcoming hardware.

Handwriting recognition is one thing. Bad handwriting recognition is a whole different ballgame. But Google is developing an AI model meant specifically to decipher scribbled names of medications in an effort to ensure your pharmacist knows what your doctor actually prescribed.

Apple’s first Mac Pro with an M-series chip has allegedly been delayed due to several factors. It’s now expected to have an M2 Ultra with up to 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and up to 192GB RAM. Plans for an M2 Extreme with double the cores are said to have been scrapped.

