After launching a line of handheld computers including the Gemini PDA, Cosmo Communicator, and Astro Slide, Planet Computers announced something different earlier this year: a line of small Linux desktop computers with touchscreen display panels on the front and ARM-based processors on the inside.

A crowdfunding campaign for the PlanetPC XR1 and XR2 was a spectacular failure. But now the company appears to have found a partner that’s bringing the computers to market under a different name… with price tags that are twice as high. I’m not sure why anyone would spend $1,199 or more on a computer with a Rockchip RK35xx processor, but it looks like Planet Computers and HyperCycle are hoping that the answer has something do with “AI.”

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

After raising less than 1/100th of a crowdfunding goal for the PlanetPC XR line of computers with Rockchip processors, Planet Computers is partnering with HyperCycle and repositioning them as AI machines with even higher price tags.

According to the press release, Planet Computers and HyperCycle are forming a new manufacturer called “HyperAppliance” to manufacture “Decentralized AI hardware” including the HyperAiBox H1 and H2. They consider this a “billion dollar business opportunity in AI computing,” but so far all that’s been announced is that HyperCycle plans to pay Planet Computers $30 million to manufacture 50,000 HyperAiBoxes.

The Humane AI Pin will begin shipping in March, 2024 after the screen-free wearable AI-powered device with a mic, speaker, and laser projector went up for pre-order for $699 in November.

The AYA Neo Slide handheld gaming PC with a physical keyboard and slide-up display is now shipping to crowdfunding backers. It features a 6 inch 1080p display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and at least 16GB of RAM.

After reaching a new licensing agreement, Sony says PlayStation users will not lose access to Discovery TV shows they’ve “purchased.” But the near miss is a good reminder that when you “buy” digital media these days you’re usually just licensing it.

Google may be renaming Android’s Nearby Share feature to “Quick Share,” but the functionality is unchanged. It still lets you send and receive files to nearby Android, ChromeOS, and Windows devices.

