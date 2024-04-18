This week Heineken and HMD announced a brand new phone that does… far less than most modern phones. The Boring Phone is 4G flip phone that’s designed to be a distraction-free device for phone calls and text messages, but not much else. And it’s a limited edition device that will only be available through giveaways and other promotions.

But it turns out the Boring Phone isn’t the first smartphone with that name. Kind of. Five years ago a small team launched a Kickstarter campaign for a “minimalist smartphone” that they called… BoringPhone. Now the team is working on a follow-up called BP2 that promises to let you choose just how boring your phone will be.

The original BoringPhone that launched in 2019 was actually a repurposed Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone running a stripped down version of Android based on LineageOS.

The phone had decent hardware including a 5.5 inch FHD touchscreen display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP camera, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

But what made it boring was the customized operating system which not only shipped without an app store, but didn’t even have a web browser pre-installed. There were no games, no social media apps, and very little in the way of distractions.

You could use the phone to make calls, send text message (it came with the Signal secure messaging app pre-installed), snap photos, shoot videos, or use GPS navigation (via OpenStreetMaps), among other basic activities. There was also a music player, podcast app, calendar, contacts, and notepad apps, and a mobile hotpot function.

The original BoringPhone has been listed as “out of stock” for years, but Co-founder Alex Davidson says the team was already working on a new BP2 model, and has fast-tracked its plans in response to the buzz generated by Heinekin and HMD this week.

As such, the BoringPhone website has been updated with some information about plans for the upcoming BP2, which will give users more customization options: instead of shipping with a small set of specific apps, users will be able to choose which apps they’d like on their device and then lock their settings in place to prevent installation or use of any other apps.

There’s also software that allows users to set goals for how much time they’ll spend on their device and then have the BoringPhone Operating System either strictly enforce those limits (by turning off everything but phone calls and texting after you’ve reached your daily limit) or send you reminders and notifications.

There are also options that will have the OS gradually reduce your allotted daily screen time, force you to take breaks, or do other funky things like slow down the user interface so your “device gradually becomes less responsive and colorful” after you’ve been using it for a set number of minutes.

BoringPhone hasn’t announced anything about new hardware for the BP2 yet, but odds are that they’ll install the latest version of the operating system on another repurposed budget or mid-range phone.

You can sign up for the waitlist at the BoringPhone website to get more details when they’re available.

Thanks for the heads up Alex!

