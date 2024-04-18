Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is an Android tablet with an 11 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, quad speakers, and optional support for 4G LTE networks.
When the tablet first came to the United States earlier this year it sold for $220 and up. But it’s been on sale for discounted prices pretty often over the last few months, and right now Amazon is offering one of the best deals yet: you can pick up a WiFi-only model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $160.
The price rises to $210 for an 8GB/128GB model or $263 for a 4GB/64GB version with support for T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones, tablets, & laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11″ Android tablet for $160 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel deals (6a for $260 / 7a for $295 / 7 for $360 / 7 Pro for $500) – Woot
- Asus Zenbook 14 OLED w/Core Ultra 5 125H/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
PC & mobile accessories
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $60 – Amazon
- IOGEAR 100W USB-C wall charger for $30 – B&H
- Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon (coupon: 50HUB777)
- Anker 552 9-in-1 USB-C hub for $30 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $20 and up – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $30 – Roku
PC games
- The Big Con PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of VR PC games – Humble Bundle