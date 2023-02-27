Planet Computers makes smartphones that look like pocket computers thanks to their QWERTY keyboards that are (just barely) big enough for touch typing. And they function like pocket computers thanks to support for both Android and Linux software.

Now the UK-based company is branching out by launching a line of compact desktop computers. The PlanetPC XR series mini PCs feature ARM-based processors from Rockchip, color touchscreen displays on the front, and Ubuntu Linux software. They’re expected to ship in September, 2023 and they’re up for pre-order from the Planet Computers website or you can reserve one for a lower price by backing the PlanetPC XR Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Pre-order prices start at $610 for a PlanetPC XR1 with a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage or $769 for PlanetPC XR2 with a RK3588 octa-core processor and the same amount of storage.

Early Bird backers of the crowdfunding campaign can reserve the same units for $461 and $656, respectively.

Planet Computers also offers the XR1 with up to a 2TB SSD or a 14TB hard drive, while the XR2 is available with up to 32GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage, and up to a 2TB SSD.

Both models features 1424 x 280 pixel color touchscreen displays on the front that can be used to display system info or controls, but the computers are designed to connect to an external display or two.

There’s also an RGB light strip with 16 LED lights along the bottom front panel to display status information, built-in stereo speakers and a microphone for use with voice assistants, voice calls, or other applications without the need for external hardware, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

But there are a few things that set the XR1 and XR2 apart. Not only does the XR2 have a substantially more powerful processor, but it also has additional ports. Here’s a run-down of some key features for both models:

PlanetPC XR1 PlanetPC XR2 Processor Rockchip RK3568

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz Rockchip RK3588

4 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz

4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Graphics Mali-G52 2EE Mali-G610 MP4 NPU 0.8 TOPS 6 TOPS RAM & Storage 4GB / 32GB 4GB / 32GB

8GB / 64GB

16GB / 128GB

32GB / 256GB (IGG exclusive) Additional Storage 512GB to 2TB M.2 SSD

2TB SATA HDD

10TB or 14TB SATA HDD 256GB to 2TB M.2 SSD Ports 1 x HDMI out (4K)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio line out

1 x 3.5mm mic in 2 x HDMI out (4K & 8K)

1 x HDMI in (4K)

1 x VGA

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio line out

1 x 3.5mm mic in

1 x 3.5mm audio line in Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

4G / 5G card (optional) OS Ubuntu Linux Dimensions 290 x 260 x 60mm

Planet Computers has run a number of successful crowdfunding campaigns in the past few years for products including the Gemini PDA, Cosmo Communicator, and Astro Slide. And by “successful,” I mean that the company has achieved its fundraising goals and shipped hardware to backers.

But I’d still say that it’s best to think of the PlanetPC XR1 and XR2 as enthusiast-class computers for folks that are willing to tinker to get the best possible experience out of these Linux PCs with ARM-based processors.

That’s because while Planet Computers has a history of delivering highly unusual hardware, the company has a bit more of a mixed record with actually providing customer service and support. Planet Computers is positioning the XR series mini PCs as “zero-configuration” systems, which means that they should run Ubuntu out of the box. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to run every Ubuntu application you throw at them, and it’s unclear how well they’ll handle alternate operating systems.

The good news is that by tapping Rockchip’s processors, Planet Computers can piggyback on the work of developers who have already ported a variety of GNU/Linux software to work with other devices featuring RK3588 and RK3566 processors. But by the same token, unless you really like the look of the XR series or want the touchscreen and light bar, you might be able to save some money by just picking up a single-board computer with the same chip and building your own mini PC.