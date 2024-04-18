The Nintendo Wii is relatively small by game console standards, measuring 157 x 60 x 197mm (6.2″ x 2.4″ x 7.8″). But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be smaller.

Hardware modder James Smith took the guts of a Nintendo Wii and put them into a new custom case that’s about the same size as a deck of playing cards. The Short Stack is a tiny console ith the power of a Wii, but it has an internal volume of just 7.4% that of the original Nintendo Wii and Smith says you can fit 13 of his consoles inside of one full-sized Wii.

What makes projects like this particularly interesting is that there’s no emulation required. The Short Stack has a trimmed-down Nintendo Wii motherboard with the same CPU, GPU, RAM, and flash memory as the original.

That modified motherboard measures just 62 x 62mm (2.44″ x 2.44″) and fits inside the Short Stack chassis along with several additional custom printed circuit boards (PCBs) and a custom heat sink.

The system gets its name from those PCBs, which are stacked atop one another. These boards provide some of the functionality that was removed from the Wii board, including the hardware for Bluetooth, USB, and GameCube controller connections.

Since the 3D printed case for the Short Stack is too small for a disc drive, the Short Stack uses a microSD card to store games and game save files. But to preserve the look of the Wii, there is fake disc drive that glows on the front of the device when the system is on.

Smith also added a few modern touches. The Short Stack is powered by a USB-C power adapter and connects to a TV via an HDMI cable rather than a composite A/V cable.

Whether the Short Stack is truly the “world’s smallest Nintendo Wii” as Smith contends may be up for debate. In 2018 developer Shank unveiled the KillMii, which not only put the guts of a Nintendo Wii inside of an Altoids tin, but also added a 2-inch display, a set of game controllers and a battery that provided… about 10 minutes of battery life.

I guess the Short Stack stands out for being the smallest Nintendo Wii that you might actually want to use.

More details about Short Stack are available GitHub, where you’ll find design files and build instructions, among other things.

via @loopj and BoingBoing

