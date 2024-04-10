Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

E Ink has been making paper-like displays for decades, but up until a few years ago most of the company’s screens have been black and white displays that support 16 shades of grey, but no color.

That started to change in 2020 when the first eReaders and eNote devices with E Ink Kaleido displays started to hit the streets. But so far most models have come from niche players in the eReader space like Onyx, PocketBook, and Bigme. Now one of the first eReader companies with a significant presence (and first-party eBook store) in North America is getting in on the action: as expected, Kobo is launching its first eReaders with color displays.

The company is taking pre-orders for three new eBook readers. Two have E Ink Kaleido 3 color displays with support for up to 4096 colors, while the third has a black and white screen. And all three models will be available starting April 30th, 2024.

Kobo’s largest, and most expensive new eReader is the Kobo Libra Colour, which has a 7 inch E Ink color display, a 2 GHz dual-core processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2,050 mAh battery. It has front-lit touchscreen display, support for the Kobo Stylus 2 (which is sold separately for $70), and a thick bezel on one side with physical page turn buttons, and the Kobo Libra Colour is priced at $220.

But there’s also a 6 inch model called Kobo Clara Colour that sells for $150. This model has a smaller, slightly lower-resolution display, but maintains the same pixel density (up to 300 ppi for color content). It has 16GB of storage and lacks page turn buttons, but has a touchscreen display.

The cheapest model is the $130 Kobo Clara BW which is virtually identical to the Clara Colour, except this model has a black and white screen that supports 16 shades of grey, but no color.

All three models include features like IPX8 water resistance, a front light with support for brightness and color temperature adjustments, and support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for charging and data. All models support audiobooks when paired with Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Kobo Libra Colour Kobo Clara Colour Kobo Clara BW Display 7 inches

E Ink Kaleido 3 (4096 colors)

1264 x 1680 pixels

300 ppi (greyscale)

150 ppi (color) 6 inches

E Ink Kaleido 3 (4096 colors)

1072 x1448 pixels

300 ppi (greyscale)

150 ppi (color) 6 inches

E Ink Carta (greyscale)

1072 x1448 pixels

300 ppi Front Light ComfortLight Pro

Adjustable brightness

Adustable color temperature Navigation Page Turn buttons

Touchscreen

Kobo Stylus 2 compatibility (sold separately) Touchscreen Storage 32GB 16GB Waterproof IPX8 Processor 2 GHz dual-core 1 GHz Battery 2050 mAh 1500 mAh Wireless WiFi 5

BT Ports USB Type-C Dimensions 145 x 161 x 8mm 112 x 160 x 9mm Weight 200 grams 174 grams Price $220 $150 $130

Keep in mind that there are some trade-offs that come with E Ink’s Kaleido 3 display technology. Since they apply a color filter over a black and white screen, they don’t consume significantly more power than greyscale screens. But you do sacrifice sharpness when looking at color content.

A Kaleido 3 display that can show 300 pixels per inch of black and white text or graphics can only show 150 pixels per inch of color content. That’s not as noticeable on devices with 6 or 7 inch displays as it is on larger devices with 10.3 inch screens, but it still means that graphics won’t look as sharp as they might on most smartphones or tablets with a high-resolution display.

The color palette is also fairly limited: LCD and AMOLED displays typically support millions of colors. E Ink Kaleido displays can only show 4096. And the colors tend to look rather dull compared to what you’d expect from an LCD or AMOLED screen. It’s more like looking at color images in a newspaper than a glossy magazine.

Screen refresh rates are also much lower on E Ink displays, which is why they’re more often found in dedicated reading or note-taking devices than general-purpose phones, tablets, or other products.

Still, the addition of color could make Kobo’s new eReaders a better fit for users looking to read digital magazines, comic books, textbooks, or picture books. Users can also annotate eBooks with color highlights or handwritten notes (on the Kobo Libra Colour when used with the optional stylus).

