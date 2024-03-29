The Radxa Rock 5 line of single-board computers feature Rockchip RK3588 processors and compact designs: the Rock 5A is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Model B (or a credit card), while the Rock 5B is a slightly larger model with more I/O options.

But Radxa is also working on a Rock 5 ITX board that uses the same processor, but adds faster memory, support for up to four SATA drives, and other additional features. Expected to launch in April, the 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) motherboard follows the ITX form factor, which means that it should also be compatible with PC cases designed for ITX boards.

At the heart of the board is Rockchip’s RK3588 processor with four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and an NPU for hardware-accelerated AI.

The ROCK5 ITX also features LPDDR5 memory soldered to the mainboard, which should bring speedier performance than the LPDDR4 RAM used by Radxa’s smaller boards.

Other advantages to the ITX form factor include room for more ports on the front and back of the system, compatibility with desktop PC hardware (including cases with front panels, and ATX power supplies), and more storage options, among other things.

For example, the board supports up to five storage devices, thanks to an M.2 2280 connector with support for PCIe Gen 3 x2 NVMe storage and four SATA ports for hard drives or SSDs. There’s also support for an eMMC module for onboard storage and a microSD card reader for removable storage.

There’s also a 24-pin ATX connector for a power supply, as well as a DC power input and PoE (Power over Ethernet) interface, LCD and camera connectors, an M.2 E-Key connector for a wireless card, and a set of ports that includes HDMI, eDP, USB-C, SPDIF, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.0 Type-A, and Ethernet.

Radxa isn’t the first company to build an ITX board powered by an RK3588 processor. Firefly launched its ITX-3588J board two years ago. But that model is really more of a carrier board for a removable Firefly Core-3588J 8K AI Core Board. And both the ITX and removable module are

Radxa hasn’t announced how much the Rock 5 ITX will cost yet, but you can find schematics and some other details in the company’s wiki. Initial Linux-based software releases are also available from the Rock 5 ITX GitHub page.

via bret.dk and Radxa forum

