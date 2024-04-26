Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year Lenovo announced plans to launch its first laptops with OCuLink ports with support for data transfer speeds up to 64 Gbps, as well as its first graphics dock that lets you use those high-speed ports to pair a desktop graphics card with a laptop.

Now the company has launched the Lenovo ThinkBook TGX graphics dock in China, where it sells for CNY 1,499 (or a little over $200).

While it’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on this graphics dock, now that it’s available in China we have a better idea of what kind of features it supports.

Up until recently most external graphics docks have leveraged Thunderbolt or USB4 connections with support for speeds up to 40 Gbps. This year handheld gaming PC makers GPD and One Netbook released a pair of compact docks with OCuLink support. But both the GPD G1 and ONEXGPU are compact eGPUs with built-in AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT mobile GPUs. That means they offer the kind of performance you’d get from a decent gaming laptop, but there’s no ability to use a desktop graphics card or replace the built-in GPU with one from NVIDIA or Intel, for example.

Lenovo’s solution, meanwhile, is basically a case with a set of ports and connectors that allows you to use it to connect any recent desktop graphics card to laptops, mini PCs, handhelds, or other devices with OCuLink connectors. Well, nearly any recent card – Lenovo notes that in order to fit inside the case, cards can’t measure larger than 358mm in length or 72mm in width. And the company specifically notes that the ThinkBook TGX dock supports NVIDIA RTX 3000 and 4000 series graphics cards, but I don’t see why it wouldn’t work with AMD or Intel GPUs as well.

The dock itself measures 384 x 210 x 192mm (15.1″ x 8.3″ x 7.6″) and features an aluminum body with a PCIe connector for you to supply your own graphics card and a fan with diameters up to 120mm and thickness up to 25mm). Lenovo also recommends using an 850W ATX power supply.

Technically Lenovo doesn’t call this an OCuLink dock. Instead, the company says it has a TGX (or “ThinkBook Graphics Extension”) connector. But TGX is basically the company’s word for OCuLink, which extend the PCIe 4×4 interface that’s usually only used for internal components to let you run a high-speed data cable between two devices.

Lenovo’s TGX docking station only officially supports two laptops. In China they’re called the Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+, but in North America Lenovo has said the dock will work with the ThinkBook G14 i Gen 6+ (which appears to basically be the American version of the 14+).

But I suspect the graphics dock should work with just about any computer with an OCuLink port, including some recent GPD and ONEXPLAYER handhelds and mini PCs like the AOOSTAR Gem12 and MINISFORUM EliteMini UM780 XTX.

via ITHome and VideoCardz

