The MINISFORUM EliteMini UM780 XTX is a compact, but versatile desktop computer. Inside the mini PC is an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor that’s been cranked up to 70 watts (normally it’s designed for 35 – 54 watt operation). And if the integrated Radeon 780M graphics aren’t powerful enough for you, this little computer has two USB4 ports and an Oculink port, which should allow you to connect a high-speed graphics dock or other peripherals.

MINISFORUM is now selling the EliteMini UM780 XTX through its website, with prices starting at $479 for a barebones system or $629 for a model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Those prices nominally represent a launch promotion, with list prices starting at $579. But honestly I rarely see MINISFORUM computers selling at MSRP.

The EliteMini UM780 XTX appears to be pretty similar to the UM790 XTX that the company showed off in China earlier this year, but that model will most likely have a slightly higher-performance Ryzen 9 7940HS processor.

Under the hood the computer features two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of total DDR5-5600 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 solid state drives. There’s also an M.2 2230 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

The top cover of the computer is magnetic, allowing you to remove it easily. And there’s an RGB light panel beneath it which the company says “can be customized with personalized patterns.” Or if you’d prefer to disable the light you can turn it off from the BIOS settings.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB4 (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

1 x Oculink

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The two USB4 ports support 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, while the Oculink port can handle speeds up to 63 Gbps.

Other features include an enhanced cooling system with liquid metal applied to the CPU and a fan for active cooling, and the aforementioned TDP boost for the AMD processor. MINISFORUM says the computer supports two power modes: a Balanced mode with the TDP configured to top out at 54 watts and a Performance mode that lets it run at up to 70 watts for better sustained performance.

