Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Graphics Extension is a GPU dock that allows you to connect a desktop-class NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to a laptop computer using a 64 Gbps connection.

The only catch? Right now the graphics dock is only designed for a single laptop – the Lenovo ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+ is Lenovo’s only laptop with the compatible TGX connector (although a recent leak indicated that this could actually be an OCuLink connection, which would certainly open the possibility of using alternate docks with the laptop… or alternate computers with the eGPU.

Lenovo plans to begin offering a ThinkBook 14i + Graphics Extension bundle in select markets beginning in the second quarter of 2024, with prices starting at $2200 for the bundle.

The laptop features a 14.5 inch display, an Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processor, and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR54x memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.

Display options include 2.5K, 90 Hz IPS LCD or OLED screens or a 3K, 120 Hz IPS LCD display. And the notebook has an 85 Wh battery, stereo speakers, a FHD IR webcam, and a fingerprint reader.

But its most distinctive feature is the TGX port that enables a high-speed connection to a desktop GPU, allowing you to use integrated graphics and get long battery life when using the laptop on its own, or plug in the graphics dock when you need extra performance for gaming, content creation, or AI workloads, among other things.

That said, it’s unclear why Lenovo opted for a proprietary solution rather than using OCuLink (which supports similar speeds) or another technology (Thunderbolt 5 may not be ready to go just yet, but it should support even higher speeds when it arrives, making this TGX dock seem like a device with a limited life span).

