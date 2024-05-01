The organization responsible for the PCIE Express standard has released a new specification for high-speed internal and external cables. The PCI-SIG says the new CopprLink Cable specification incorporates PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 capabilities at launch, but work is already underway on adding support for PCIe 7.0.

While internal cables can measure up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) in length and are used to connect hardware inside a PC, external cables can be up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length, enabling high-speed connections to external hardware.

The new CopprLink standard will replace OCuLink, a specification for PCIe 3.0 external cables that has been around since 2015, but which has only recently begun showing up in consumer devices (previously it was used mostly in data centers).

While OCuLink is still an interesting technology that offers faster-than-Thunderbolt 4 speeds, it’s basically a dead end technology at this point, with the OCuLink Working group having shut down in 2021. Since then PCI-SIG has shifted work to the new CopprLink standard that launches this week.

In practical terms, the new cables bring a big boost in data transfer speeds:

OCuLink (PCI 3.0) : Up to 8 GT/s

: Up to 8 GT/s CopprLink (PCIe 5.0) : Up to 32 GT/s

: Up to 32 GT/s CopprLink (PCIe 6.0) : Up to 64 GT/s

: Up to 64 GT/s CopprLink (PCIe 7.0): Up to 128 GT/s (still under development)

Internal cables use an SNIA SFF-TA-1016 and can be used to connect things like add-in cards to a motherboard, motherboards to a backplane, or even connect chips to each other. External cables can be up to twice as long, use a SNIA SFF-TA-1032 connector, and allow users to connect storage, memory, hardware accelerators, or other gear.

While the target market for these new cables remains data centers, it’s hard not imagine consumer applications for these new technologies. Among other things, they’d allow you to connect an external graphics card to a PC without worrying that the cables would provide any sort of serious bottlenecks.

press release via AnandTech

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.