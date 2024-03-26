Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The AOOSTAR GEM12 is a 5.1″ x 5.1″ x 2.4″ computer with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory, and two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.
But what really makes this little computer stand out is what’s on the outside: the system has an OCuLink port with support for 63 Gbps connections to external graphics docks or other accessories, two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and a metal chassis (with an optional status LCD display on GEM12 Pro models).
The GEM12 Pro went up for pre-order in China earlier this month, but now AOOSTAR is selling the GEM12 globally with an expected ship date of April 20, 2024.
Customers can order from the AOOSTAR website, and there are three options available at launch, with prices starting at:
- $339 for a barebones GEM12 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor
- $429 for a barebones GEM12 with a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor
- $469 for a barebones GEM12 with a Ryzen 7 8845HS processor
You can also pay extra for a model with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro. The company offers 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB options for customers that don’t want to bring their own.
AOOSTAR says all three models feature BIOS option to adjust the TDP for one of three modes:
- Silent – 45W to 54W TDP
- Balanced – 54W to 65W TDP
- Performance – 65W – 75W TDP
Note that you cannot switch between these modes on the fly: you’ll need to reboot the system and make changes in the BIOS. You’ll also want to shut down the computer before connecting or disconnecting peripherals to the OCuLink port, as AOOSTAR says failing to do that could damage the motherboard.
Other features include a fan plus a vapor chamber heat sink for cooling, a fingerprint sensor for biometric logins, and support for up to four displays (thanks to HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB4 (40 Gbps), and USB 3.x Type-C ports that all support video output).
There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
|GEM12 w/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|GEM12 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS
|GEM12 w/Ryzen 9 6900HX
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
|CPU
|8 x Zen 4 CPU cores
3.8 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max
|8 x Zen 3+ CPU cores
3.3 GHz base / 4.9 GHz max
|GPU
|Radeon 780M
12 x RDNA 3 GPU cores
2.7 GHz
|Radeon 680M
12 RDNA 3 GPU cores
2.4 GHz
|NPU
|Ryzen AI (up to 16 TOPS)
|Ryzen AI (up to 10 TOPS)
|N/A
|Memory
|Up to 64GB
DDR5-5600
|Up to 64GB
DDR5-4800
|Storage
|2 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0 x4
|Ports
|1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps)
1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
1 x USB Type-C (“full featured”)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2 on “Pro” models)
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x DisplayPort 1.4
2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel i226-V)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.2
|Dimensions
|130 x 130 x 60mm
5.1″ x 5.1″ x 2.4″
|Starting price
|$469
|$429
|$339
If you’re looking for an even more compact PC with an OCuLink port, there’s AOOSTAR’s GEM10 mini PC, which launched earlier this year.
It measures just 107 x 107 x 60mm (4.2″ 4.2″ x 2.3″) and also comes with up to a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. That model also has room inside for up to three SSDs.
But it also features LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard and there’s no 75W BIOS option. Instead users can configure the system to run in 28W, 35W, or 45W modes.
via AndroidTVBox and AOOSTAR