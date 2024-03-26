Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AOOSTAR GEM12 is a 5.1″ x 5.1″ x 2.4″ computer with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory, and two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

But what really makes this little computer stand out is what’s on the outside: the system has an OCuLink port with support for 63 Gbps connections to external graphics docks or other accessories, two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and a metal chassis (with an optional status LCD display on GEM12 Pro models).

The GEM12 Pro went up for pre-order in China earlier this month, but now AOOSTAR is selling the GEM12 globally with an expected ship date of April 20, 2024.

Customers can order from the AOOSTAR website, and there are three options available at launch, with prices starting at:

You can also pay extra for a model with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro. The company offers 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB options for customers that don’t want to bring their own.

AOOSTAR says all three models feature BIOS option to adjust the TDP for one of three modes:

Silent – 45W to 54W TDP

Balanced – 54W to 65W TDP

Performance – 65W – 75W TDP

Note that you cannot switch between these modes on the fly: you’ll need to reboot the system and make changes in the BIOS. You’ll also want to shut down the computer before connecting or disconnecting peripherals to the OCuLink port, as AOOSTAR says failing to do that could damage the motherboard.

Other features include a fan plus a vapor chamber heat sink for cooling, a fingerprint sensor for biometric logins, and support for up to four displays (thanks to HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB4 (40 Gbps), and USB 3.x Type-C ports that all support video output).

There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

GEM12 w/Ryzen 7 8845HS GEM12 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS GEM12 w/Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU 8 x Zen 4 CPU cores

3.8 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max 8 x Zen 3+ CPU cores

3.3 GHz base / 4.9 GHz max GPU Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 GPU cores

2.7 GHz Radeon 680M

12 RDNA 3 GPU cores

2.4 GHz NPU Ryzen AI (up to 16 TOPS) Ryzen AI (up to 10 TOPS) N/A Memory Up to 64GB

DDR5-5600 Up to 64GB

DDR5-4800 Storage 2 x M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 x4 Ports 1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps)

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C (“full featured”)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2 on “Pro” models)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel i226-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2 Dimensions 130 x 130 x 60mm

5.1″ x 5.1″ x 2.4″ Starting price $469 $429 $339

If you’re looking for an even more compact PC with an OCuLink port, there’s AOOSTAR’s GEM10 mini PC, which launched earlier this year.

It measures just 107 x 107 x 60mm (4.2″ 4.2″ x 2.3″) and also comes with up to a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. That model also has room inside for up to three SSDs.

But it also features LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard and there’s no 75W BIOS option. Instead users can configure the system to run in 28W, 35W, or 45W modes.

via AndroidTVBox and AOOSTAR

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.