When Walmart launched its Onn 4K media streamer in 2021, the $30 box box was one of the cheapest Android TV devices available. The company followed up a few months later with an even cheaper 1080p model, and Walmart has released several updates since then that drop prices even lower, while adding support for new features like the updated Google TV user interface.

But it looks like the next Onn 4K media streamer from Walmart will actually be the most expensive model to date. But it packs enough upgrades to help justify its $50 price tag.

Rumors of a new Onn-branded Google TV box have been making the rounds for a few weeks,. While Walmart hasn’t officially launched the new model yet, it looks like the retailer might have put some on store shelves a little early, because YouTuber SuperDell-TV managed to find one in a Walmart store, and posted an unboxing and first look video (It’s kind of long, because it was a live stream).

The new box is bigger than earlier models, and uses the extra space to add some ports. In addition to an HDMI port and DC power input, there’s now a USB 3.0 Type-A port and a 10/100 Ethernet jack on the back of the box. There’s also a set of far-field microphones built in, allowing you to control the Google TV box from anywhere in the room with your voice and an integrated speaker.

In other words, it has all the hardware you’d need to use the new Onn 4K Google TV box as a Google Assistant smart speaker as well as a media streamer, and you can indeed use it like one. But if you’d prefer not to have a mic that’s always listening for you to say “OK Google” in the house, you can disable the feature in the device’s privacy settings and opt to use a remote control instead. There’s also a hardware switch on the side of the box to mute the mic.

Under the hood, the processor has been upgraded from an Amlogic S905Y4 chip to a S905Y4 processor. But the bigger upgrades are that the new media streamer has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is a big boost over the 2GB/8GB that were available in earlier versions.

via 9to5Google

