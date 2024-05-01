HMD may be ready to start selling smartphones under its own brand name, but the company that’s been responsible for most Nokia-branded phones to launch in recent years is keeping the Nokia name for its cheap dumb phones.

Last month the company launched three new models that won’t be sold in the US (since they’re designed to connect to 2G networks, which are being decommissioned in the United States). But now HMD is updating its lineup with three new Nokia 200 series phones with support for 4G networks.

The new Nokia 215 4G (2024) is a phone with a 2.8 inch QVGA display above a number pad. It runs the S30+ operating system, features a Unisoc T107 processor, and has 64MB of RAM and 128MB of built-in storage, plus a microSD card reader with support for up to 32GB of removable storage.

It’s a basic phone meant primarily for… you know, phone calls. But you can also use it as a portable media player: it has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0 support and can be used as an MP3 player or FM radio receiver.

Oh, and it also includes the classic Snake game.

The Nokia 235 4G (2024) has a similar set of features, but adds a 2MP rear camera, while the Nokia 225 4G (2024) is a slightly smaller model with a 2.4 inch display and a lower-resolution 0.3MP VGA camera.

Nokia 215 4G (2024) Nokia 225 4G (2024) Nokia 235 4G (2024) Screen 2.8 inches

QVGA 2.4 inches

QVGA 2.8 inches

QVGA Chip Unisoc T107 Memory/Storage 64MB RAM

128MB (internal storage)

microSD card (up to 32GB) OS S30+ Wireless 4G LTE (dual SIM)

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Mic

Mono speaker

FM Radio

MP3 player Mic

Stereo speakers

FM Radio

MP3 player Mic

Mono speaker

FM Radio

MP3 player Battery 1,450 mAh, removable

Up to 9.8 hours talk time Camera N/A 0.3MP

LED flash 2MP

LED flash Dimensions 127.25 x 54.2mm 121.53 x 52mm 127.25 x 54.2mm

While it doesn’t look like any of these phones are available in the US yet, the previous-gen Nokia 225 4G currently sells for $50, which should give you an idea of what kind of prices to expect.

That model has similar specs to the new model, but it features a smaller battery and a micro USB port rather than USB Type-C.

