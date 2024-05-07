The Google Pixel 8a is official, and it’s… pretty much exactly what we were expecting. Google’s new mid-range phone is virtually identical to the Pixel 8 in most respects, but Google cut a few corners in order to keep the starting price at $499, making the list price for the Pixel 8a $200 lower than the starting price for the Pixel 8.

Google is taking pre-orders for the Pixel 8a now, and it will be available starting May 14, 2024.

The smartphone has a 6.1 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with support for 60 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rates and up to 1400 nits HDR brightness.

It’s powered by the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and supports many of the same camera features. But the Pixel 8a doesn’t have the same camera sensors as Google’s latest flagships, instead using the same 64MP + 13MP rear cameras as last year’s Pixel 7a.

You still get most of the same camera features with the new phone as you do on the Pixel 8, but there’s no support for Macro Focus and image quality might be slightly lower.

Other differences include an IP67 water and dust resistance rating (rather than IP68), dual microphones (instead of 3), a Gorilla Glass 3 shatter-resistant display (higher-priced models have Gorilla Glass Victus), and top charging speeds of 18 watts (compared with 27W or 30W for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro).

The Pixel 8a also lacks support for reverse wired charging, meaning you can’t use the phone as a power bank to charge other gadgets.

Pixel 8a Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.1 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

430 ppi

60 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1400 nits HDR

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 3 6.2 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

428 ppi

60 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1400 nits HDR

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7 inches

2992 x 1344 pixels

489 PPI

1 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1600 nits HDR

Up to 2400 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5x 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

UFS 3.1 Battery 4,492 mAh 4,575 mAh 5,050 mAh Charging 18W (USB-C)

Qi wireless charging supported 27W (USB-C)

18W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) 30W (USB-C)

23W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) Security Fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock

VPN by Google One

Titan M2 security chip Cameras (rear) 64MP wide-angle (80° FoV, OIS, EIS, 8x Super Res Zoom)

13MP ultra wide-angle (120° FoV) 50MP primary (82° FoV, OIS, EIS, Single-zone LDAF, 8x Super Res Zoom)

12MP ultra-wide (125.8° FoV) 50MP primary (82° FoV, OIS, EIS, Multi-zone LDAF)

48MP ultra-wide (125.5 FoV°)

48MP telephoto (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom, OIS, EIS, 21.8) Camera (front) 13MP (fixed focus) 10.5MP (fixed-focus, dual PD) 10.5MP (auto-focus, dual PD) Camera features Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion Auto Focus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Long Exposure

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography Pro Controls

High-resolution photography

Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography USB USB 3.2 Type-C Wireless WiFi 7

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

4G LTE Audio Stereo Speakers

2 microphones

Noise suppression Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Noise suppression

Spatial Audio Water resistance IP67 IP68 OS Android 14

7 years of Feature Drops and Security Updates Android 14

7 years of OS, feature, and security updates Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm 6″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″ 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″ 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm 6.4″ x 3″ x 0.3″ Weight 188 grams 187 grams 213 grams Starting price $499 $699 $999

When you compare the list prices, the Pixel 8a seems like a great value: almost as good as the Pixel 8, but $200 less.

But the Pixel 8 is half a year old at this point, and it often goes on sale for well below the list price. In March you could pick one up for $499. So if you’re choosing between a Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8a, you might want to just keep an eye out for the next sale.

Or you could wait a few months to see if the Pixel 8a starting price falls.

