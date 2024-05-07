The Google Pixel 8a is official, and it’s… pretty much exactly what we were expecting. Google’s new mid-range phone is virtually identical to the Pixel 8 in most respects, but Google cut a few corners in order to keep the starting price at $499, making the list price for the Pixel 8a $200 lower than the starting price for the Pixel 8.
Google is taking pre-orders for the Pixel 8a now, and it will be available starting May 14, 2024.
The smartphone has a 6.1 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with support for 60 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rates and up to 1400 nits HDR brightness.
It’s powered by the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and supports many of the same camera features. But the Pixel 8a doesn’t have the same camera sensors as Google’s latest flagships, instead using the same 64MP + 13MP rear cameras as last year’s Pixel 7a.
You still get most of the same camera features with the new phone as you do on the Pixel 8, but there’s no support for Macro Focus and image quality might be slightly lower.
Other differences include an IP67 water and dust resistance rating (rather than IP68), dual microphones (instead of 3), a Gorilla Glass 3 shatter-resistant display (higher-priced models have Gorilla Glass Victus), and top charging speeds of 18 watts (compared with 27W or 30W for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro).
The Pixel 8a also lacks support for reverse wired charging, meaning you can’t use the phone as a power bank to charge other gadgets.
|Pixel 8a
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Display
|6.1 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
430 ppi
60 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1400 nits HDR
Up to 2000 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
|6.2 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
428 ppi
60 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1400 nits HDR
Up to 2000 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.7 inches
2992 x 1344 pixels
489 PPI
1 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1600 nits HDR
Up to 2400 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Processor
|Google Tensor G3
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5x
|12GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
UFS 3.1
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
UFS 3.1
|Battery
|4,492 mAh
|4,575 mAh
|5,050 mAh
|Charging
|18W (USB-C)
Qi wireless charging supported
|27W (USB-C)
18W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)
12W (wireless w/Qi chargers)
|30W (USB-C)
23W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)
12W (wireless w/Qi chargers)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
Face Unlock
VPN by Google One
Titan M2 security chip
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP wide-angle (80° FoV, OIS, EIS, 8x Super Res Zoom)
13MP ultra wide-angle (120° FoV)
|50MP primary (82° FoV, OIS, EIS, Single-zone LDAF, 8x Super Res Zoom)
12MP ultra-wide (125.8° FoV)
|50MP primary (82° FoV, OIS, EIS, Multi-zone LDAF)
48MP ultra-wide (125.5 FoV°)
48MP telephoto (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom, OIS, EIS, 21.8)
|Camera (front)
|13MP (fixed focus)
|10.5MP (fixed-focus, dual PD)
|10.5MP (auto-focus, dual PD)
|Camera features
|Best Take
Audio Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Night Sight
Top Shot
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Motion Auto Focus
Live HDR+
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Cinematic Pan
Portrait Light
Magic Eraser
Long Exposure
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Magic Editor
Ultra HDR
Astrophotography
|Best Take
Audio Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Top Shot
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Motion autofocus
Live HDR+
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Cinematic Pan
Portrait Light
Magic Eraser
Motion Mode
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Magic Editor
Ultra HDR
Astrophotography
|Pro Controls
High-resolution photography
Best Take
Audio Magic Eraser
Video Boost
Night Sight Video
Photo Unblur
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Top Shot
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Motion autofocus
Live HDR+
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Cinematic Pan
Portrait Light
Magic Eraser
Motion Mode
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Magic Editor
Ultra HDR
Astrophotography
|USB
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
4G LTE
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers
2 microphones
Noise suppression
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
Noise suppression
Spatial Audio
|Water resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|OS
|Android 14
7 years of Feature Drops and Security Updates
|Android 14
7 years of OS, feature, and security updates
|Dimensions
|152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm
6″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm
5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm
6.4″ x 3″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|188 grams
|187 grams
|213 grams
|Starting price
|$499
|$699
|$999
When you compare the list prices, the Pixel 8a seems like a great value: almost as good as the Pixel 8, but $200 less.
But the Pixel 8 is half a year old at this point, and it often goes on sale for well below the list price. In March you could pick one up for $499. So if you’re choosing between a Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8a, you might want to just keep an eye out for the next sale.
Or you could wait a few months to see if the Pixel 8a starting price falls.