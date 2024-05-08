We’ve seen a number of projects recently that repurpose the keyboards from BlackBerry smartphones to create portable computers. But the BlackBerry Pi may be one of the most Cyberpunk DIY projects I’ve seen in a while.
Rather than focusing on a slim, pocketable design, this DIY handheld stuffs a complete Raspberry Pi computer with full-sized ports into a 3D printed case with a 4 inch touchscreen display, a BlackBerry keyboard, and a large battery.
Hardware hacker Taylor Hay has posted some pictures, described the build process, and listed key components in a HackADay project.
In a nutshell, this chunky handheld PC is made from:
- BlackBerry Q10 keyboard
- HyperPixel 4.0 720 x 720 pixel touchscreen display
- 10,000 mAh battery
- Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer (although other single-board computers should work as well)
- 3D printed case
There’s a bit more that went into putting this system together, including designing a case with room for all of the components and then soldering some of the cables in place (before doing that, Taylor Hay tested the system by plugging everything together with a bunch of USB cables that stuck out of the back and sides of the case).
While Taylor Hay hasn’t shared the STL files you’d need to 3D print your own case, several people have left comments on the project page asking for that.
via WinFuture