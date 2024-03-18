Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Anker’s Soundcore Space A40 true wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation and ridiculously long battery life when you use the included charging case. I picked up a pair almost a month ago and I’ve used them to listen to an audiobook and a half, plus a fair amount of music and I have yet to recharge the case.

The earbuds have a list price of $100 but they’ve been on sale for under $60 pretty regularly. And right now they’re at the lowest price I’ve seen yet: Amazon is selling the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds for just $49.

At this price, don’t expect sound quality that will rival the best earbuds from Apple, Sony, or others. But to my ear they sound pretty good.

My only complaint is that they don’t seem to have any way to detect whether they’re in your ears or not, so removing an earbud will not automatically stop playback of whatever you were listening to. You have to tap the earbud to stop or start playback every time.

