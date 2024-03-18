Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Anker’s Soundcore Space A40 true wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation and ridiculously long battery life when you use the included charging case. I picked up a pair almost a month ago and I’ve used them to listen to an audiobook and a half, plus a fair amount of music and I have yet to recharge the case.
The earbuds have a list price of $100 but they’ve been on sale for under $60 pretty regularly. And right now they’re at the lowest price I’ve seen yet: Amazon is selling the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds for just $49.
At this price, don’t expect sound quality that will rival the best earbuds from Apple, Sony, or others. But to my ear they sound pretty good.
My only complaint is that they don’t seem to have any way to detect whether they’re in your ears or not, so removing an earbud will not automatically stop playback of whatever you were listening to. You have to tap the earbud to stop or start playback every time.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless earbuds
- Amazon Echo Buds for $35 and up – Amazon
- Anker Life A3i true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: SSDQA852)
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $49 – Amazon
- Sony LinkBuds UC true wireless earbuds for $75 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 two-pack for $90 – Bullsye Deals (via eBay, add 2 to cart)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139 – Amazon
- Save up to 50% on select Anker headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on select Jabra true wireless earbuds – Amazon
Headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $56 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q35 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones + $5 gift card for $75 – Newegg (coupon: SSDQA849)
- Anker Soundcore Space One wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $79 – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe tablets for $350 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 for $499 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $749 and up – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 43% on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- TiVo Stream 4K media streamer w/Google TV for $25 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Roku Express 4K media streamer w/Voice Remote Pro for $35 – Amazon
- Zoom H1n handheld audio recorder for $50 – B&H
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $68 – Amazon