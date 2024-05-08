Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The LG Gram 17 is a laptop with a thin and light design, but a big screen. Unfortunately it also usually has a big price tag.
But right now Adorama is running a deal that lets you pick up a 2022 model with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $750, which isn’t a bad price for this 3 pound notebook.
Mini PCs
- KAMRUI AK1 Plus mini PC w/Intel N97/16GB/512GB for $155 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 6V7DIGB8)
- MINISFORUM UM773 Lite barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS for $294 – MINISFORUM (coupon: M773-65-OFF)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM790 Pro barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 9 794HS for $439 – MINISFORUM (coupone: UM790-80-off)
Laptops
- Lenovo Slim 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB5/12GB for $700 – B&H
- LG Gram 17 (3 pound notebook) w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Adorama
Downloads & Streaming
- Paramount+ with Showtime 1-year subscription (ad-free) for $60 – Paramount+ (coupon: thechi)
- Name your price for a bundle of Metroidvania PC games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $315 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 – Soundcore (coupon: SOUNDCORE2024)
- TOTU 13-in-1 USB-C dock with triple display support for $15 – Woot
- $25 tickets to select concerts – Live Nation Concert Week promo
