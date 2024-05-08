Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The LG Gram 17 is a laptop with a thin and light design, but a big screen. Unfortunately it also usually has a big price tag.

But right now Adorama is running a deal that lets you pick up a 2022 model with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $750, which isn’t a bad price for this 3 pound notebook.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

Laptops

Downloads & Streaming

Other

