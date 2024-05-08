Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM S100 is a desktop computer that’s smaller than most smartphones. But with an Intel N100 quad-core processor based on Intel Alder Lake-N architecture, it’s a full-fledged PC with USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

First unveiled during CES in January, the S100 is now available for purchase in select markets.

While the little computer isn’t available in the US yet, it’s listed at the MINISFORUM Japan and MINISFORUM Germany websites, where it’s selling for about $190 to $235.

The computer measures 152 x 58 x 19mm (6″ x 2.3″ x 0.7″) and draws power from a 65 watt USB-C power adapter.

Under the hood there’s an Intel N100 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage as well as an Intel AX200/201 wireless card and a fan for active cooling.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN (with Power over Ethernet support)

The system ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, but I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able to install alternate operating systems.

There’s no word on if or when the MINISFORUM S100 will be available in North America.

via Tom’s Hardware and PC Watch

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.