The upcoming Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch soon as a cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that hit the streets last fall. With prices expected to start at around $499, the phone has the same processor, memory, and storage as the Pixel 8, which starts at $699. The screen is also nearly identical in most respects. And like its pricier siblings, the Pixel 8a will receive software updates for 7 years and supports most of the same camera features.
So what do you lose out on if you opt for this cheaper model? Not much, really… but there are a few small differences.
Google hasn’t officially announced the Pixel 8a yet, but a series of recent leaks give us a pretty good idea of what to expect:
- Evan Blass recently shared a preview of the Pixel 8a web page.
- He also recently posted a set of high-resolution images of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.
- Arsène Lupin shared a document spelling out the phone’s technical specifications.
- Smartprix and @Onleaks revealed leaked pricing details as well as some promotional images.
Here’s how the Pixel 8a compares with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at least according to the latest leaks:
|Pixel 8a (rumored/leaked)
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Display
|6.1 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
430 ppi
60 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1400 nits HDR
Up to 2000 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
|6.2 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
428 ppi
60 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1400 nits HDR
Up to 2000 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.7 inches
2992 x 1344 pixels
489 PPI
1 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Up to 1600 nits HDR
Up to 2400 nits peak brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Processor
|Google Tensor G3
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5x
|12GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
UFS 3.1
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
UFS 3.1
|Battery
|4,492 mAh
|4,575 mAh
|5,050 mAh
|Charging
|30W (USB-C)
Qi wireless charging supported
|27W (USB-C)
18W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)
12W (wireless w/Qi chargers)
|30W (USB-C)
23W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)
12W (wireless w/Qi chargers)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
Face Unlock
VPN by Google One
Titan M2 security chip
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP wide-angle (80°)
13MP ultra wide-angle (120°)
|50MP primary
12MP ultra-wide (125.8°)
|50MP primary
48MP ultra-wide (125.5°)
48MP telephoto (5x optical)
|Camera (front)
|13MP
|10.5MP (fixed-focus)
|10.5MP (auto-focus)
|Camera features
|Magic touch-up
Better grip
Magic Eraser
Audio Magic Eraser
Real Tone
Visage Net
Panorama
Manual white balance
Folder lock
Top Shot
Night vision mode
Portrait mode
Portrait lighting
Autofocus on the move
Frequent Faces
Live HDR+
Ultra HDR
Long Exposure
Double-exposure controls
|Best Take
Audio Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Top Shot
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Motion autofocus
Live HDR+
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Cinematic Pan
Portrait Light
Magic Eraser
Motion Mode
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Magic Editor
Ultra HDR
Astrophotography
|Pro Controls
High-resolution photography
Best Take
Audio Magic Eraser
Video Boost
Night Sight Video
Photo Unblur
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Top Shot
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Motion autofocus
Live HDR+
Frequent Faces
Dual exposure controls
Cinematic Pan
Portrait Light
Magic Eraser
Motion Mode
Real Tone
Face Unblur
Panorama
Manual white balancing
Locked Folder
Magic Editor
Ultra HDR
Astrophotography
|USB
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
4G LTE
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers
2 microphones
Noise suppression
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
Noise suppression
Spatial Audio
|Water resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|OS
|Android 14
7 years of Feature Drops and Security Updates
|Android 14
7 years of OS, feature, and security updates
|Dimensions
|152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm
5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm
6.4″ x 3″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|188 grams
|187 grams
|213 grams
|Starting price
|$499
|$699
|$999
Overall the leaks paint a picture of a phone that’s basically a cheaper Pixel 8. It has a 6.1 inch display covered in Gorilla Glass 3 rather than a 6.2 inch screen with Gorilla Glass Victus. But both displays are 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz and up to 1400 nits HDR brightness or 2000 nits peak brightness.
Like the Pixel 8 (and Pixel 8 Pro), the Pixel 8a is powered by a Google Tensor G3 processor. And like the Pixel 8 it has 8GB of LPDDR5x memory and comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (which is kind of new – earlier Pixel a-series devices typically didn’t offer a choice of different amounts of storage).
Here’s what’s different about the cheaper phone:
- While it supports many of the same photography features, the Pixel 8a has a different, (and probably cheaper) set of cameras.
- It’s rated IP67 for water and dust resistance (the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are IP68-rated).
- The battery is a tiny bit smaller.
- The Gorilla Glass 3 display isn’t quite as shatter-resistant as the Gorilla Glass Victus used in the Pixel 8.
- The Pixel 8a has 2 microphones instead of 3.
Those are pretty much the only differences I could find. The leaked specs seem to indicate that some of the more advanced photography features may be limited to higher-priced phones, but it’s a little hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison, because the leaked documents don’t always use the same names to describe camera features as the official specs listed on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro websites.
Keep in mind that nothing is official until Google actually launches the phone, so it’s possible that some of the details listed above may be inaccurate (or they may have been accurate when the documents were leaked, but may have been changed by Google since then).
Given just how many leaks of semi-official looking documents have been making the rounds recently, it seems likely that an official launch is just around the corner though. I’d be surprised if Google didn’t unveil the Pixel 8a at its Google I/O developer conference that begins May 14, 2024.