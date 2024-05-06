The upcoming Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch soon as a cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that hit the streets last fall. With prices expected to start at around $499, the phone has the same processor, memory, and storage as the Pixel 8, which starts at $699. The screen is also nearly identical in most respects. And like its pricier siblings, the Pixel 8a will receive software updates for 7 years and supports most of the same camera features.

So what do you lose out on if you opt for this cheaper model? Not much, really… but there are a few small differences.

Google hasn’t officially announced the Pixel 8a yet, but a series of recent leaks give us a pretty good idea of what to expect:

Here’s how the Pixel 8a compares with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at least according to the latest leaks:

Pixel 8a (rumored/leaked) Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.1 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

430 ppi

60 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1400 nits HDR

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 3 6.2 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

428 ppi

60 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1400 nits HDR

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7 inches

2992 x 1344 pixels

489 PPI

1 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1600 nits HDR

Up to 2400 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5x 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

UFS 3.1 Battery 4,492 mAh 4,575 mAh 5,050 mAh Charging 30W (USB-C)

Qi wireless charging supported 27W (USB-C)

18W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) 30W (USB-C)

23W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) Security Fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock

VPN by Google One

Titan M2 security chip Cameras (rear) 64MP wide-angle (80°)

13MP ultra wide-angle (120°) 50MP primary

12MP ultra-wide (125.8°) 50MP primary

48MP ultra-wide (125.5°)

48MP telephoto (5x optical) Camera (front) 13MP 10.5MP (fixed-focus) 10.5MP (auto-focus) Camera features Magic touch-up

Better grip

Magic Eraser

Audio Magic Eraser

Real Tone

Visage Net

Panorama

Manual white balance

Folder lock

Top Shot

Night vision mode

Portrait mode

Portrait lighting

Autofocus on the move

Frequent Faces

Live HDR+

Ultra HDR

Long Exposure

Double-exposure controls Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography Pro Controls

High-resolution photography

Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography USB USB 3.2 Type-C Wireless WiFi 7

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

4G LTE Audio Stereo Speakers

2 microphones

Noise suppression Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Noise suppression

Spatial Audio Water resistance IP67 IP68 OS Android 14

7 years of Feature Drops and Security Updates Android 14

7 years of OS, feature, and security updates Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″ 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm 6.4″ x 3″ x 0.3″ Weight 188 grams 187 grams 213 grams Starting price $499 $699 $999

Overall the leaks paint a picture of a phone that’s basically a cheaper Pixel 8. It has a 6.1 inch display covered in Gorilla Glass 3 rather than a 6.2 inch screen with Gorilla Glass Victus. But both displays are 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz and up to 1400 nits HDR brightness or 2000 nits peak brightness.

Like the Pixel 8 (and Pixel 8 Pro), the Pixel 8a is powered by a Google Tensor G3 processor. And like the Pixel 8 it has 8GB of LPDDR5x memory and comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (which is kind of new – earlier Pixel a-series devices typically didn’t offer a choice of different amounts of storage).

Here’s what’s different about the cheaper phone:

While it supports many of the same photography features, the Pixel 8a has a different, (and probably cheaper) set of cameras.

It’s rated IP67 for water and dust resistance (the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are IP68-rated).

The battery is a tiny bit smaller.

The Gorilla Glass 3 display isn’t quite as shatter-resistant as the Gorilla Glass Victus used in the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8a has 2 microphones instead of 3.

Those are pretty much the only differences I could find. The leaked specs seem to indicate that some of the more advanced photography features may be limited to higher-priced phones, but it’s a little hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison, because the leaked documents don’t always use the same names to describe camera features as the official specs listed on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro websites.

Keep in mind that nothing is official until Google actually launches the phone, so it’s possible that some of the details listed above may be inaccurate (or they may have been accurate when the documents were leaked, but may have been changed by Google since then).

Given just how many leaks of semi-official looking documents have been making the rounds recently, it seems likely that an official launch is just around the corner though. I’d be surprised if Google didn’t unveil the Pixel 8a at its Google I/O developer conference that begins May 14, 2024.

