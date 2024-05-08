Just a few weeks after Fedora Linux 40 was released for PCs and servers, the Fedora team has announced that Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available.

The remix is a collaboration between Fedora and Asahi, a group of developers that have been working to enable Linux on recent Mac computers with Apple M series processors. Among other things, the new build brings the KDE Plasma 6 user interface to Macs.

Late last year the Asahi developers introduced the first stable release of Fedora Asahi Remix and announced that Fedora would be their primary GNU/Linux distribution moving forward.

At the time, the remix was based on Fedora 39 with support for either the KDE Plasma or GNOME desktop environments. Since that release, developers have been working to fix some remaining bugs, improve drivers, and enable support for the latest software. But the current release isn’t without issues. Version 40 is also OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2 compliant.

At the moment HDMI audio is “unstable,” and “can break audio on the system completely, hang applications trying to use audio, and break restart and shutdown.” So developers plan to update the installer to disable HDMI audio entirely until this can be fixed. In the meantime, users who already installed Fedora Asahi Remix 40 are advised to disable HDMI audio manually.

Folks looking to install Asahi Remix on a Mac can find instructions for doing a first-time install or upgrading from version 39 at the Fedora website.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.