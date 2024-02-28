The KDE team has released KDE Plasma 6, the biggest update to the free and open source desktop environment since Plasma 5 launched nearly ten years ago.

While the team hasn’t been sitting still for ten years, and has issued a number of point releases with updates and new features, Plasma 6 brings some big changes. While the new version looks a lot like earlier versions of Plasma, under the hood it’s using an updated version of the Qt application framework and makes the move from x11 to Wayland for graphics (by default, anyway – users can still use x11 sessions if they prefer).

Those changes should have a big impact on support for newer hardware as well as efficiency, performance, and security. But there are a bunch of other changes that users are more likely to notice, including:

Default behavior changes (these can be reverted in System Settings): Select files and folders with a single-click, open them with a double-click Touchpad tap-to-click is enabled by default when using Wayland Default Task Switcher style is Thumbnail Grid Scrolling on the desktop doesn’t switch virtual desktops

New multitasking features including combined Overview and Desktop Grid effects that can be navigated with touchpad swipes The classic cube effect has also made a comeback

Settings app has been updated to reduce the number of nested pages

There’s a new “Ocean” sound theme

Partial support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) when using displays and software that supports the feature

Color Blindness correction filter support

New “Scarlet Tree” default wallpaper, plus the ability to change wallpapers for specific screens or all screens from the System Settings app

The panel is now floating by default, but can be configured to remove the padding of a floating panel, or to adjust the position, height, opacity, or to use a new auto-hide mode

The KDE team says the Plasma Search tool is also up to twice as fast when searching recent documents and up to 60% faster when searching for applications. Plasma 6 also brings improved support for unlocking devices with a fingerprint on systems with supported hardware. And the desktop environment comes with updated versions of many key apps.

For example, the Kdenlive video editor now lets you replace the audio or video of a clip in the timeline. This lets you do things like extract the audio and then modify it in another application (for things like volume adjustments, noise reduction, or EQ) and then update the clip in your Kdenlive timeline by replacing the audio without removing the video.

Plasma Mobile 6 has also received some big updates. This mobile interface designed for Linux-based smartphone and tablet operating systems, now has an updated version of the Folio home screen with support for key features including an app drawer, folders, pages, search, widgets, and plenty of customization.

You can find out more about KDE Plasma 6 by reading the release announcement. Or you can take it for a spin by checking out the latest release of the KDE Neon GNU/Linux distribution, which now ships with Plasma 6 by default.

