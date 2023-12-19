The developers behind Asahi Linux have been working to bring GNU/Linux Macs with Apple Silicon for about as long as Apple has been selling them. While early builds of their Linux for Mac software were based on Arch Linux ARM, this summer the Asahi team announced a new flagship operating system that would instead be based on Fedora.

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Fedora Asahi Remix is now available.

Originally the plan had been to release the operating system by the end of August, but I suppose better late than never.

According to an article at Fedora Magazine, the first release of the new Fedora Asahi Remix is based on Fedora 39 Linux39 and features the KDE Plasma user interface by default, but users can also opt for GNOME if they prefer that desktop environment. Both use Wayland as a display compositor, but support X11 apps thanks to XWayland.

The operating system includes support for hardware-accelerated graphics thanks to Asahi’s work reverse engineering Apple’s GPU architecture for an OpenGL ES 3.1 conformant driver, as well as non-conformant support for OpenGL 3.3.

Fedora Asahi Linux should at least boot on most Macs with Apple M1 and M2 series processors, but not all hardware is currently supported. For example, Thunderbolt and USB4 functionality appears to be broken on most models, Touch ID and built-in mics aren’t supported either, no are speakers on the iMac. And USB-C displays are not yet supported either.

You can find more details at Fedora Magazine and the Fedora Asahi Remix website.

