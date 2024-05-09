MediaTek’s newest chip for flagship phones and tablets is… a lot like the company’s previous flagship processor. But it’s a little faster.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is virtually identical to the Dimensity 9300 that launched in late 2023 in most respects. The key difference is that its most powerful CPU core has a top speed that’s slightly higher.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.4 GHz

3 x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85 GHz

4 x Cortex-A720 @ 2 GHz 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25 GHz

3 x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85 GHz

4 x Cortex-A720 @ 2 GHz GPU Immortalis G720-MC12 RAM LPDDR5X/T (up to 9600 MB/s) LPDDR5T (up to 9600MB/s) Wireless WiFi 7 (6.5 Gbps)

Bluetooth 5.4

5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave (up to 7.9 Gbps) Camera Up to 320MP (single camera)

Up to 4K @ 60 fps (video)

Up to 8K @ 30 fps (video)

18-bit ISP Display Up to 4K @ 120 Hz

Up to WQHD @ 180 Hz

Both processors take the unusual approach to ARM’s big.LITTLE architecture by going all-inn on the “big” cores designed for high performance, while leaving out any of ARM’s lower-power cores designed for energy efficiency.

In this case, that means that MediaTek’s octa-core chips feature four ARM Cortex-X4 CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. And one of the Cortex-X4 cores in each chip is faster than the rest.

What sets the Dimensity 9300+ apart from its predecessor is that its fastest CPU core can run at speeds up to 3.4 GHz, while the Dimensity 9300’s fastest core’s max frequency is 3.25 GHz.

That’s… honestly about it for the differences. All the other features that MediaTek mentions in its press release for the new processor also apply to the Dimensity 9300, including the ARM Immortalis-G7720 GPu, the APU 790 AI engine, and the Imagiq 990 ISP.

MediaTek claims that the slightly higher speed of the new chip “is designed to accelerate on-device generative AI processing, offering broader support for LLMs, and other performance enhancements over the Dimensity 9300.” But in a nutshell, this is a slightly overclocked Dimensity 9300 processor. Not that this is a bad thing: that’s already a pretty powerful chip that’s well positioned to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. And the new model is… a little faster, I guess.

