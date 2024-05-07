In recent years PC makers had two choices when it came to laptop memory. They could include SODIMM slots with support for user-replaceable DDR memory or LPDDR memory which typically uses less power and takes up less space, effectively trading repairability and upgradeability for longer battery life and/or more compact designs.

Now LPCAMM2 has arrived to offer the best of both worlds.

Companies including Samsung and Micron have tapped into the new CAMM2 memory standard to affix LPDDR memory to a removable card, making it possible to get the benefits of LPDDR memory without sacrificing the ability to upgrade or repair a laptop. And now the first LPCAMM2 modules are available for purchase… although their appeal will likely remain limited for a while.

Last month Lenovo announced that its new ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 mobile workstation would be the first laptop to support LPCAMM2 memory. The 16 inch notebook isn’t available for purchase yet, but now you can buy the memory that Lenovo is using.

Micron says the Crucial LPCAMM2 memory that it unveiled earlier this year is now available in two configurations:

Those prices aren’t exactly cheap… but spending a few hundred dollars on replacement RAM could be a lot cheaper than replacing an expensive laptop due to a memory failure. And hopefully prices will fall in the coming years if and when more PC makers adopt LPCAMM2.

Micron says its new memory modules use 58% less active power than DDR5 memory, and up to 80% less standby power. With support for speeds up to 7500 MT/s, LPDDR5 memory is also up to 34% faster than DDR5-5600 memory. And measuring just 74.9 x 34 x 9.3mm, the LPCAMM2 modules take up 64% less space than two SODIMMs of DDR5 memory.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s still early days for the LPCAMM2 standard. At this point there’s only a single laptop that uses LPCAMM2 memory. There’s only one memory manufacturer making the modules. And right now that company only offers 32GB and 64GB modules.

Eventually we could see 16GB or 128GB modules, but they aren’t available yet. And we could also see modules with support for even faster speeds: Micron says its LPCAMM2 modules should theoretically support for up to 9600 MT/s.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.