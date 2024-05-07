In recent years PC makers had two choices when it came to laptop memory. They could include SODIMM slots with support for user-replaceable DDR memory or LPDDR memory which typically uses less power and takes up less space, effectively trading repairability and upgradeability for longer battery life and/or more compact designs.
Now LPCAMM2 has arrived to offer the best of both worlds.
Companies including Samsung and Micron have tapped into the new CAMM2 memory standard to affix LPDDR memory to a removable card, making it possible to get the benefits of LPDDR memory without sacrificing the ability to upgrade or repair a laptop. And now the first LPCAMM2 modules are available for purchase… although their appeal will likely remain limited for a while.
Last month Lenovo announced that its new ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 mobile workstation would be the first laptop to support LPCAMM2 memory. The 16 inch notebook isn’t available for purchase yet, but now you can buy the memory that Lenovo is using.
Micron says the Crucial LPCAMM2 memory that it unveiled earlier this year is now available in two configurations:
Those prices aren’t exactly cheap… but spending a few hundred dollars on replacement RAM could be a lot cheaper than replacing an expensive laptop due to a memory failure. And hopefully prices will fall in the coming years if and when more PC makers adopt LPCAMM2.
Micron says its new memory modules use 58% less active power than DDR5 memory, and up to 80% less standby power. With support for speeds up to 7500 MT/s, LPDDR5 memory is also up to 34% faster than DDR5-5600 memory. And measuring just 74.9 x 34 x 9.3mm, the LPCAMM2 modules take up 64% less space than two SODIMMs of DDR5 memory.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s still early days for the LPCAMM2 standard. At this point there’s only a single laptop that uses LPCAMM2 memory. There’s only one memory manufacturer making the modules. And right now that company only offers 32GB and 64GB modules.
Eventually we could see 16GB or 128GB modules, but they aren’t available yet. And we could also see modules with support for even faster speeds: Micron says its LPCAMM2 modules should theoretically support for up to 9600 MT/s.
I’m sorry, but I need to say this is meaningless and stupid for laptops in particular.
Firstly, anything non-soldered means bigger size. Yes there is a certain maniacal fruit company that loves making non-repairable devices based on that logic but there’s also a point, or several points:
1) If “future upgrade” seems logical – it does and will not. If you buy a laptop with too little memory then it’s a bad purchase. If you upgrade it then you waste the older memory AND it’s assumed you’re capable of doing that. In my 20+ years of building desktops as a hobby I was always the “PC weirdo” who knew how to do basic plug and play off the shelf components… most people don’t, and won’t bother.
2) So okay, you are competent and there’s a reason why you do it. What in today’s ever-changinh standards is very true is that every couple of years there comes a new standard: new memory class/speed, new connectoe of some sort, new chipset, new processor with corresponding socket/chipset, new processor achitecture (ARM PCs are breathinh down x64’s neck as we speak!). So do you want to upgrade the machine you should have bought with bigger/faster memory and waste money that way, or can you hold on to your shorts and wait until some new standard of something gets to the market and spend your money on something actually faster?
3) Last issue – now here a completely new form factor was introduced. Yet. Another. Standard. Just as we once and for all dumped everything and your momma when it comes to cables and settled for USBC/TB imagine if you’d have some new useless shit standard… looking at you, OcuLink, and your ilk. Do you or does the market need more or less standards? Does it nees more or less complexity? At the very least “old” laptop memory vs boards are backwards compatible. And here a niche standards is out to please a niche crowd.