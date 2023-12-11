Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

In recent years we’ve seen a growing number of PC makers adopt LPDDR memory for thin and light laptops and mini PCs, where space is at a premium. But since that memory is fixed to the motherboard, it’s not user upgradeable.

Last year Dell came up with another solution it calls CAMM (or Compression Attached Memory Module) that takes up less space than a SODIMM, and supports more memory, but is still a replaceable module. And while the first PCs to ship with support for these modules were made by Dell, the organization responsible for setting standards for computer memory and storage has now adopted the technology for a new open standard called CAMM2.

Like the SODIMM standard that has been around for ages, CAMM is a memory module that’s not soldered to the motherboard. That allows PC makers more flexibility in offering customers a range of memory options… and allows end users to upgrade the amount of memory in their computers after purchase.

But the new memory modules are 57% thinner than SODIMMs, and support up to 128GB of memory on a single module, whereas SODIMMs typically top out at 32GB. Not only does this let you buy a single module with a lot of memory on it, but it also means that you can more easily fit huge amounts of memory on a single side of a motherboard (laptops that support up to 128GB of SODIMM memory often need four slots, with two located on each side of a motherboard).

That means laptops that use the new CAMM2 standard can be thinner, while offering more memory… and memory that’s more easily replaced.

JEDECC says the CAMM2 standard “defines a common connector design for both DDR5 and LPDDR5/X” memory, but the pinouts are different for each, so it’s not like modules with different types of memory will be interchangeable.

One other thing to keep in mind? So far, CAMM-based memory is expensive. Dell currently sells 16GB modules for $260, 32GB for $500, 64GB for $1030, and 128GB for $2000. But that’s likely due, at least in part, to the new and exclusive nature of the technology.

Hopefully if the standard is adopted by more PC and memory makers, prices will start to get more affordable in the coming years.

