Less than a month after the CAMM2 memory standard was approved, Micron is introducing its first LPCAMM2 modules with support for 16GB to 64GB of space-saving, energy-efficient, and replaceable LPDDR5x memory.

The company says it offers the compact size, energy efficiency, and speed of LPDRR memory, enabling the modules to be used in thinner laptops, while also allowing users to perform memory replacements or upgrades.

According to Micron, the new LPCAMM2 modules:

Take up 64% less space than dual DDR5 SODIMM slots

Consume up to 61% less power than DDR5 memory

Support speeds up to 9600 MT/s (eventually)

This year Micron is only promising to deliver modules with speeds up to 7500 MT/s, but the company says we can expect 8500 MT/s modules next year and 9600 MT/s by 2026.

Micron plans to offer 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPCAMM2 modules with LPDDR5x memory to PC makers and customers. And while no laptops with the company’s memory have been announced yet, it’s worth noting that the press release announcing the new memory includes quotes from executives at Lenovo, Compal, and Intel.

Users will also be able to buy Crucial LPCAMM2 modules to perform their own memory upgrades and replacements in compatible PCs.

