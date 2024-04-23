Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-series mobile workstations are relatively thin and light laptops with support for professional graphics, among other things. And this year’s lineup includes four new models with Intel Meteor Lake processors and optional support for NVIDIA RTX Ada graphics.

The smallest of the bunch is the new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5 which supports up to a 120 Hz display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 500 graphics. But the most interesting may be the new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, which supports higher-performance graphics, and a screen with an even higher refresh rate. But it’s also Lenovo’s first laptop to feature LPCAMM2 memory.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7

That means that instead of memory that’s soldered to the mainboard or inserted into SODIMM slots, the laptop has LPDDR5x memory attached to a user-replaceable CAMM2 (Compression Attached Memory Module).

The upside is that LPCAMM2 modules take up less space than two DDR5 SODIMM slots while consuming less power. The downside is that so far there are no LPCAMM2 modules with more than 64GB of RAM. So while Lenovo’s other new laptops support up to 96GB of memory, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 tops out at 65GB.

All of the company’s new ThinkPad P series notebooks also have one or more M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 storage, support for up to a 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, and a set of ports that includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 and Gigabit Ethernet.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 7ThinkPad P16v i Gen 2ThinkPad P16s i Gen 3ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5
Display16 inches
91.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 500 nit, 165 HZ
UHD+ OLED, 400 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen		16 inches
83.9% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen
FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz
UHD+ IIPS, 800 nit, 60 Hz		16 inches
87.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen
UHD+ OLED, 400 nit		14.5 inches
87.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300-nit, 60 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz, touchscreen
UHD+ IPS, 430 nit, 120 Hz
ProcessorUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
Graphics optionsIntel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 1000/2000/3000 Ada
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070		Intel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 500/1000/2000/3000 Ada		Intel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada (4GB)
MemoryUp to 64GB
LPCAMM2 LPDDR5x-7467		Up to 96GB
DDR5-5600
StorageUp to 8TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4		Up to 4TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4		Up to 2TB
1 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4
OSWindows 11 Pro
Linux certified
AudioDolby Atmos
Dual mics
Camera5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter		FHD RGB or
5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter		5MP RGB or 5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD Express 7.0		2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD Express 7.0
1 x Smart Card Reader (optional)		2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessUp to WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
Battery & charging90 Wh (customer replaceable)
135W or 170W power adapter		90 Wh
135W or 170W power adapter		57 Wh or 75 Wh
100W or 135W power adapter
Dimensions354 x 241 x 17mm
14″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″		365 x 262 x 25mm
14.4″ x 10.3″ x 1″		362 x 249 x 21mm
14.2″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″		326 x 228 x 19mm
12.8″ x 9″ x 0.7″
Starting weight1.82 kg
4.03 pounds		2.22 kg
4.9 pounds		1.82 kg
4.01 pounds		1.61kg
3.55 pounds
Starting price$2,619$2,279$1,859$1,829
AvailabilityMay, 2024April, 2024May, 2024Q2, 2024

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,545 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.