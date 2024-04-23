Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-series mobile workstations are relatively thin and light laptops with support for professional graphics, among other things. And this year’s lineup includes four new models with Intel Meteor Lake processors and optional support for NVIDIA RTX Ada graphics.
The smallest of the bunch is the new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5 which supports up to a 120 Hz display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 500 graphics. But the most interesting may be the new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, which supports higher-performance graphics, and a screen with an even higher refresh rate. But it’s also Lenovo’s first laptop to feature LPCAMM2 memory.
That means that instead of memory that’s soldered to the mainboard or inserted into SODIMM slots, the laptop has LPDDR5x memory attached to a user-replaceable CAMM2 (Compression Attached Memory Module).
The upside is that LPCAMM2 modules take up less space than two DDR5 SODIMM slots while consuming less power. The downside is that so far there are no LPCAMM2 modules with more than 64GB of RAM. So while Lenovo’s other new laptops support up to 96GB of memory, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 tops out at 65GB.
All of the company’s new ThinkPad P series notebooks also have one or more M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 storage, support for up to a 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, and a set of ports that includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 and Gigabit Ethernet.
|ThinkPad P1 Gen 7
|ThinkPad P16v i Gen 2
|ThinkPad P16s i Gen 3
|ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5
|Display
|16 inches
91.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 500 nit, 165 HZ
UHD+ OLED, 400 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen
|16 inches
83.9% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen
FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz
UHD+ IIPS, 800 nit, 60 Hz
|16 inches
87.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz
FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen
UHD+ OLED, 400 nit
|14.5 inches
87.7% screen-to-body ratio
FHD+ IPS, 300-nit, 60 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz
QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz, touchscreen
UHD+ IPS, 430 nit, 120 Hz
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
|Graphics options
|Intel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 1000/2000/3000 Ada
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070
|Intel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 500/1000/2000/3000 Ada
|Intel Arc (integrated)
NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada (4GB)
|Memory
|Up to 64GB
LPCAMM2 LPDDR5x-7467
|Up to 96GB
DDR5-5600
|Storage
|Up to 8TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4
|Up to 4TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4
|Up to 2TB
1 x M.2 2280
PCIe Gen 4×4
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
Linux certified
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos
Dual mics
|Camera
|5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter
|FHD RGB or
5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter
|5MP RGB or 5MP RGB + Infrared
Privacy Shutter
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD Express 7.0
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD Express 7.0
1 x Smart Card Reader (optional)
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Up to WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Battery & charging
|90 Wh (customer replaceable)
135W or 170W power adapter
|90 Wh
135W or 170W power adapter
|57 Wh or 75 Wh
100W or 135W power adapter
|Dimensions
|354 x 241 x 17mm
14″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″
|365 x 262 x 25mm
14.4″ x 10.3″ x 1″
|362 x 249 x 21mm
14.2″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″
|326 x 228 x 19mm
12.8″ x 9″ x 0.7″
|Starting weight
|1.82 kg
4.03 pounds
|2.22 kg
4.9 pounds
|1.82 kg
4.01 pounds
|1.61kg
3.55 pounds
|Starting price
|$2,619
|$2,279
|$1,859
|$1,829
|Availability
|May, 2024
|April, 2024
|May, 2024
|Q2, 2024