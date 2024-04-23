Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-series mobile workstations are relatively thin and light laptops with support for professional graphics, among other things. And this year’s lineup includes four new models with Intel Meteor Lake processors and optional support for NVIDIA RTX Ada graphics.

The smallest of the bunch is the new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5 which supports up to a 120 Hz display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 500 graphics. But the most interesting may be the new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, which supports higher-performance graphics, and a screen with an even higher refresh rate. But it’s also Lenovo’s first laptop to feature LPCAMM2 memory.

That means that instead of memory that’s soldered to the mainboard or inserted into SODIMM slots, the laptop has LPDDR5x memory attached to a user-replaceable CAMM2 (Compression Attached Memory Module).

The upside is that LPCAMM2 modules take up less space than two DDR5 SODIMM slots while consuming less power. The downside is that so far there are no LPCAMM2 modules with more than 64GB of RAM. So while Lenovo’s other new laptops support up to 96GB of memory, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 tops out at 65GB.

All of the company’s new ThinkPad P series notebooks also have one or more M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 storage, support for up to a 5MP webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, and a set of ports that includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 and Gigabit Ethernet.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 ThinkPad P16v i Gen 2 ThinkPad P16s i Gen 3 ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5 Display 16 inches

91.7% screen-to-body ratio

FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz

QHD+ IPS, 500 nit, 165 HZ

UHD+ OLED, 400 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen 16 inches

83.9% screen-to-body ratio

FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz

FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen

FHD+ IPS, 400 nit, 60 Hz

UHD+ IIPS, 800 nit, 60 Hz 16 inches

87.7% screen-to-body ratio

FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz

FHD+ IPS, 300 nit, 60 Hz, touchscreen

UHD+ OLED, 400 nit 14.5 inches

87.7% screen-to-body ratio

FHD+ IPS, 300-nit, 60 Hz

QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz

QHD+ IPS, 350 nit, 90 Hz, touchscreen

UHD+ IPS, 430 nit, 120 Hz Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics options Intel Arc (integrated)

NVIDIA RTX 1000/2000/3000 Ada

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 Intel Arc (integrated)

NVIDIA RTX 500/1000/2000/3000 Ada Intel Arc (integrated)

NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada (4GB) Memory Up to 64GB

LPCAMM2 LPDDR5x-7467 Up to 96GB

DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 8TB

2 x M.2 2280

PCIe Gen 4×4 Up to 4TB

2 x M.2 2280

PCIe Gen 4×4 Up to 2TB

1 x M.2 2280

PCIe Gen 4×4 OS Windows 11 Pro

Linux certified Audio Dolby Atmos

Dual mics Camera 5MP RGB + Infrared

Privacy Shutter FHD RGB or

5MP RGB + Infrared

Privacy Shutter 5MP RGB or 5MP RGB + Infrared

Privacy Shutter Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD Express 7.0 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD Express 7.0

1 x Smart Card Reader (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Up to WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery & charging 90 Wh (customer replaceable)

135W or 170W power adapter 90 Wh

135W or 170W power adapter 57 Wh or 75 Wh

100W or 135W power adapter Dimensions 354 x 241 x 17mm

14″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″ 365 x 262 x 25mm

14.4″ x 10.3″ x 1″ 362 x 249 x 21mm

14.2″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ 326 x 228 x 19mm

12.8″ x 9″ x 0.7″ Starting weight 1.82 kg

4.03 pounds 2.22 kg

4.9 pounds 1.82 kg

4.01 pounds 1.61kg

3.55 pounds Starting price $2,619 $2,279 $1,859 $1,829 Availability May, 2024 April, 2024 May, 2024 Q2, 2024

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.