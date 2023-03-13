The Asus Tinker Board line of single-board computers are hacker-friendly devices aimed at developers looking to build IoT (Internet of Things) applications, among other things. They’re basically the Asus version of Raspberry Pi devices and they’ve been around since 2017.

Up until now all Tinker Board models have been powered by ARM-based processors. But the new Asus Tinker V bucks the trend: it’s the company’s first model with a 64-bit RISC-V processor.

It’s not a particularly powerful RISC-V chip. At the heart of the Tinker V is a Renesas RZ/Five processor with a 1 GHz Andes AX45MP single-core RISC-V processor.

The board has 1GB of DDR4 memory, a microSD card slot for storage and optional support for a 16GB eMMC module and SPI flash.

Ports include:

2 x GbE Ethernet

1 x micro USB

1 x micro USB (OTG)

2 x CAN Bus (6-pin terminal block)

2 x COM RS-232 (5-pin terminal block)

There’s also a 20-pin GPIO header and JTAG debug pin header and a DC power input jack.

Asus says the board support Debian and Yocto Linux operating systems.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but Asus is showing off the Tinker V, as well as other IoT products, at the Embedded World show in Germany this week.

You can add the Tinker V to a growing list of single-board computers with RISC-V chips. Others are available at a variety of price point sand capabilities, including the StarFive VisionFive 2, Pine64 0x64, Sipeed Lichee Pi 4A, MangoPi MQ Pro, Allwinner Nezha, and HiFive Unmatched. And then there are several more models coming this year, including the Pine64 Star64 and Intel Horse Creek/SiFive HiFive Pro P550.

