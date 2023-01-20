Intel is best known for its x86 processors, but last year the company announced it was teaming up with RISC-V chip designed SiFive to release a “Horse Creek” development board powered by a SiFive processor.

Now the two companies have provided more details, including the official name and release time frame: the HiFive Pro P550 development platform will be available in the summer of 2023.

Basically, the HiFive Pro P550 is a motherboard with an Intel Horse Creek system-on-a-chip at its heart. Among other things, that chip’s features include:

Intel 4 manufacturing process

4 x SiFive Performance P550 64-bit CPU cores @ 2+ GHz

Private L2 memory (128KB per core)

Shared L3 memory (2MB total)

13-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline

The board also features 16GB of onboard DDR5-5600 memory, two PCIe Gen 5 slots and M.2 2280 and M.2 2232 connectors for storage, wireless cards, or other components. Other features include 10 GbE networking support, an on-board GPU, six USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports.

The HiFive Pro P550 is a microATX-sized board that measures 244 x 244mm, which means it should fit a variety of existing cases.

Intel and SiFive say the HiFive Pro P550 will be the “highest performance RISC-V development board” available when it launches this summer. It’s clearly aimed at developers looking to create software for RISC-V systems at this point rather than mainstream users, and there’s no word on how much it will cost yet.

You can find more details at SiFive and Intel’s websites. Or check out a recording of a recent presentation about the board delivered at the RISC-V summit. You can also register to receive updates about the project as more information is released.