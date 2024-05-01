Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Kobo launched three new eReaders in April, including the company’s first models with E Ink color displays. But that’s not the only thing that makes Kobo’s 2024 eReader lineup unusual.

The company has also partnered with iFixit to offer detailed repair guides and spare parts, which means that users can perform repairs on out-of-warranty devices to help extend the lifespan of their eReaders.

Kobo says that if your device is covered by warranty, then you may be better off sending it in for a replacement. But customers in most other regions who want to repair an out-of-warranty device can purchase replacement parts for the Kobo Clara BW, Kobo Clara Colour, and Kobo Libra Colour.

Spare parts available for those models include:

Display

Battery

Motherboard

Front cover

Back cover

Prices vary depending on the device, but the most expensive component across the board is the display: Spare Kobo Clara screens will set you back $90 whether you’re opting for a color or black and white screen, while the Kobo Libra Colour Screen Assembly runs $130.

Batteries, motherboard, and covers each tend to be priced in the $30 to $45 range.

While the parts aren’t particularly cheap, it still costs less to replace a broken screen than it would to buy a whole new eReader. And it helps reduce eWaste by at least a little bit.

Interestingly, while Kobo says customers can perform self repairs in North America, South America, the European Union, the Middle East, and most of the Asia-Pacific region. But “if you live in Japan, your Kobo eReader cannot be self-repaired due to local laws.”

via Kobo and The eBook Reader

