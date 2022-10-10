The Pine64 Ox64 is a tiny single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Pico. But while Raspberry Pi’s tiny board is powered by an RP2040 microcontroller, the Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor, 64MB of embedded RAM, and support for up to 128MB of flash storage  plus a microSD card for additional storage.

It’s expected to support RTOS and Linux and blurs the lines between a microcontroller and a (very low power) single-board PC. Pine64 hasn’t revealed pricing or availability yet, but CNX Software reports the Ox64 will likely sell for between $6 and $10.

At the heart of the little computer board is a Bouffalo Lab BL808 processor, which features:

  • 1 x Alibaba T-Head C906 64-bit CPU core @ 480 MHz
  • 1 x Alibaba T-Head E907 32-bit CPU core @ 320 MHz
  • BLAI-100 NPU (AI accelerator)

The little board also supports WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4 (Zigbee) wireless protocols. The board is designed for use in smart home products, among other things.

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port, 26-pin GPIO header, and dual-lane MIPI CSI port for a camera. And there’s support for optional expansion boards including an Ethernet board that adds support for 10/100 Mbps wired networking and a camera module that also includes a mic and speaker.

The system can be powered by a 5V/0.5A power supply.

via CNX Software and Pine64 Wiki

  1. What’s the point of having one 64-bit core and one 32-bit core? Is the 64-bit core not backwards-compatible with 32-bit software?

