Mini PC maker ACEPC has unveiled its first computer powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor. The upcoming ACEPC WizBox AI features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 CPU cores, 22 threads, Intel Arc integrated graphics, and a neural processing unit for hardware-accelerated AI.

ACEPEC will announce pricing and detailed specs on February 1st, 2024 and begin taking pre-orders on March 1. But the company has already shared some key details about the upcoming mini PC.

The WizBox AI supports up to three 4K displays, features DDR5 memory, and ships with up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 solid user-replaceable state drive.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)

1 x USB Type-C (Data & video)

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The company says the WizBox AI also comes with an M.2 E-Key wireless module featuring support for WiFi 6.

ACEPC isn’t the first company to unveil a Meteor Lake-powered mini PC. The Asus NUC 14 Pro and Pro+, Asus ExpertCenter PN65, MINISFORUM UH185, ASRock NUC Ultra 100 Box, and Geekom IT14 Pro are also expected to hit the streets soon with Intel’s 14th-gen mobile processors inside.

