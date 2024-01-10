MINISFORUM has unveiled its first mini PC with an Intel Meteor Lake processor. But that’s not the only thing that makes the MINISFORUM UH185 Ultra stand out.

The little computer also has a a touchscreen display, a built-in mic and camera, and plenty of ports.

The company says it’s showing off the mini PC at CES this week, but so far the only picture I’ve seen is a promotional picture that shows a small, square computer with a black case, a stand that lets you position it vertically, and a display in the center of the top (or front) cover that can be used to show things like the time, date, temperature, and system stats for the CPU, GPU, memory, and storage, and network transfer speeds, among other things.

Above the screen is a 1080p camera with a physical shutter that you can use to cover it up when you’re not using it.

And under the hood, there’s an Intel Core Ultra 185H Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics, two SODIMM slots with support for up to a total of 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and two M.2 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 solid state storage.

Ports include 2.5 GbE Ethernet, USB4 (possibly Thunderbolt), and at least two USB Type-A ports and a headset jack.

More details should be revealed closer to launch.

