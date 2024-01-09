The new Asus ROG NUC is grabbing a lot of attention this week as the first compact gaming PC from Asus since the company took over development, marketing, and support of the NUC brand from Intel last year. But it’s not the only new NUC system Asus is launching at CES 2024.

The new Asus NUC 14 Pro is a 4×4 mini PC with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor, while the NUC 14 Pro+ support sup to a Core Ultra 9 185H chip.

For the most part, the new computers follow the same design language Intel has been using for years, packing the guts of a decent gaming laptop into a tiny computer about the size of a small stack of CD jewel cases (note to self: get a more modern point of comparison) with room for more full-sized ports and storage options than you typically find on in a thin and light laptop.

But under the hood, most of this year’s models feature 14th-gen Intel Core mobile chips based on Meteor Lake architecture, which brings a couple of key changes. Models with Core Ultra 7 or better processors, for example, have Intel Arc integrated graphics, for up to 2X the GPU performance of Intel’s previous-gen chips. And all models with Intel Meteor Lake chips also feature an Intel AI Boost neural processing unit for hardware-accelerated AI features.

Asus says the new mini PCs also support up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory and feature a set of ports that includes a 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack with an Intel i226V controller.

You might have noticed that I said most models have Meteor Lake chips. That’s because some entry-level configurations will have an Intel Core 3 100U processor instead, which part of Intel’s new Core Mobile Series 1 line of chips, based on Raptor Lake Refresh architecture. That means it has no NPU and features Intel UHD graphics rather than a Intel Arc or Xe GPU.

Here’s a run-down of the new NUC 14 Pro/Pro+ series mini PCs:

NUC 14 Pro NUC 14 Pro+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core 3 100U

(TDP up to 40W) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

(TDP up to 65W) RAM Up to 96GB total

DDR5-5600

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4

1 x M.2 2242 PCIe x4 NVMe

1 x 2.5 inch SATA support (select models) 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4

1 x M.2 2242 PCIe x4 NVMe Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Front I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Kensington lock 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps)2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Rear I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 (Intel i226V/LM)

1 x DC power input 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 (Intel i226V/LM)

1 x DC power input

1 x Kensington lock Power Supply 120W (Core Ultra 5/7)

90W (Core 3) 150W (Core Ultra 9)

120W (Core Ultra 5/7) Dimensions 117 x 112 x 54mm (tall)

117 x 112 x 37mm (short) 114 x 112 x 41mm Weight 750 grams (tall)

600 grams (short) 800 grams

Asus says the NUC 14 Pro+ has an all-metal chassis with a silver color that sets it apart from standard black NUC models, and an updated cooling system that includes triple 6mm heat pipes and improved ventilation.

Both the NUC 14 Pro and Pro+ are designed to be opened without any tools. You just twist a locking dial and slide some latches to remove the bottom cover, allowing you to replace or upgrade the M.2 2280 SSD. Unfortunately it looks like you’ll need to dig a little deeper and remove the remove the motherboard to access the DDR5 and M.2 2242 connectors.

Asus plans to offer the NUC Pro and Pro+ as “mini PC” or “kit,” models, but as far as I can tell the only difference is that while the mini PC is available with Windows 11 Home or Pro, the kits also shows a “w/o OS” option, suggesting that you’ll be able to find barebones kits with no memory or storage.

