Asus may have acquired Intel’s NUC business and unveiled three new NUC-branded mini PCs at CES this week, including the first ROG NUC gaming PC. But Asus has been making its own mini PCs for years, and it looks like the company is still planning to release at least some models under the old branding.

The new Asus ExpertCenter PN65 is the first Asus-branded mini PC announced since Asus took over development, marketing, and distribution of NUC systems. And while we’ve seen this name before, Asus has now posted detailed specs and images of the upcoming mini PC to its website.

The little computer measures 130 x 120 x 58mm (5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″) and it will be available with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processors. Those are both Intel Meteor Lake processors with Intel Arc integrated graphics, but the Core Ultra 7 chip has more CPU and GPU cores, supports higher speeds, and has more cache.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

There’s also one configurable port that can be set to feature an HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, or RS-232 COM port. Asus says all models will ship with support for WiFi 6 or better, with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 models offered in select regions.

Inside the case you’ll find two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory, two M.2 2280 connectors for PCIE Gen 4×4 solid state drives, and a bay for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD. Asus notes that they’re all designed for tool-less upgrades, which means you remove and replace the storage, thanks to chunky screws with ridged sides that let you twist unscrew them with only your fingers.

There’s no word on the pricing or release date for the ExpertCenter PN65 yet.

via FanlessTech

